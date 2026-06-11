Why Is Modi Thanking Trump, Asks Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, has sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message thanking US President Donald Trump, questioning the basis of gratitude amidst concerns over India's sovereignty and the safety of Indian nationals.

Key Points Arvind Kejriwal questioned PM Modi's message thanking Donald Trump, emphasising India's sovereignty and national interest.

Kejriwal cited incidents of attacks on ships carrying Indians and deaths of Indian nationals, asking what Modi was expressing gratitude for.

The AAP leader stated the situation was becoming embarrassing for India and alleged Modi failed to firmly protect the nation's interests with the US.

Kejriwal called for strong leadership to prevent foreign leaders from compromising India's sovereignty or the safety of its citizens.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message thanking US President Donald Trump for his wishes and said India's sovereignty, dignity and national interest should remain paramount in its dealings with foreign nations.

Reacting to a post by Modi on X in which he thanked Trump for congratulating him, Kejriwal asked what exactly the prime minister was expressing gratitude for and referred to incidents involving attacks on ships carrying Indians and the deaths of Indian nationals. The former Delhi chief minister said the situation was becoming embarrassing for the country and alleged that the prime minister had failed to firmly protect India's interests in its engagement with the US.

Kejriwal Questions Modi's Gratitude To Trump

"PM Modi is saying 'thank you' to Trump. Thank you for exactly what? For attacking ships with Indians on board and killing Indian nationals? The situation has become hopelessly embarrassing for our country now," Kejriwal said on X.

Kejriwal said India needed strong leadership and asserted that no foreign leader should be allowed to act in a manner that compromised the country's sovereignty or the safety of its citizens.

The remarks came after Modi responded to a congratulatory message from Trump, thanking him for his wishes and expressing his commitment to further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The BJP did not immediately respond to Kejriwal's remark.