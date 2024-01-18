Kejriwal likely to skip ED summons again, travel to Goa

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will arrive in Goa on Thursday afternoon as part of his three-day visit to the coastal state aimed at taking stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a party functionary said.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with wife Sunita Kejriwal attends Sunderkand Path programme, at Rohini, in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

His visit assumes significance in light of the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asking him to appear before it on Thursday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Meanwhile, in his reply to ED, Kejriwal asked why summonses were issued to him if he was not an accused in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, the AAP said on Thursday.

Kejriwal was issued the ED summons last week for the fourth time after he skipped summons thrice earlier.

The AAP alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants Kejriwal to be arrested so that he cannot campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

'This is being done to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. ED has said that Kejriwal is not an accused, then why were the summons issued to him,' the party said.

The AAP also said their leaders are not involved in corruption and will never join the BJP.

Meanwhile in Panaji, AAP's Goa unit chief Amit Palekar said, "Kejriwal will be landing in Goa at 4 pm today. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany him."

This is Kejriwal's three-day-long visit to the state. They do not have any official engagements on Thursday, but on Friday, they will travel to South Goa's Benaulim and Velim assembly constituencies, he said.

AAP has two MLAs in the Goa assembly -- Venzy Viegas (Benaulim) and Cruz Silva (Velim).

On Friday, Kejriwal is scheduled to address leaders and volunteers near Panaji following his visit to South Goa, Palekar said, adding that he will take stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Both Kejriwal and Mann will leave Goa on Saturday, he said.