Kejriwal claims Punjab polls likely in Nov; Mann to be AAP's CM face

Praising the chief minister, Kejriwal said Punjab saw many chief ministers in the past 75 years, but none as honest as Bhagwant Mann.

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Manish Sisodia wave during an event in Fatehgarh Sahib, in Sirhind, Punjab, March 28, 2026. Photograph: @msisodia X/ANI Photo

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that Punjab assembly elections may be held in November this year as against the expected February 2027.

Key Points Kejriwal thanked people for AAP's impressive performance in the civic polls held last month.

In his address, Kejriwal claimed he has come to know that the Punjab elections could be advanced.

Kejriwal said Punjab saw many chief ministers in the past 75 years, but none as honest as Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal also projected Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial face, saying, "We have to make him the chief minister again."

Addressing a roadshow in Bathinda alongside Mann and senior party leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Punjab AAP president Aman Arora, Kejriwal thanked people for AAP's impressive performance in the civic polls held last month.

On Thursday, four AAP councillors were elected mayors of the municipal corporations of Barnala, Moga, Batala and Bathinda.

In his address, Kejriwal claimed he has come to know that the Punjab elections could be advanced.

"I am told that the polls will be held in November (2026), and not February (2027). So, only four months are left now. We must get to work and make Bhagwant Mann the chief minister again," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also thanked people for AAP's "grand victory in the civic polls", in which the party won 958 of the 1,977 wards across eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats.

"AAP has been running the government for four years in Punjab, and people are happy with its rule," Kejriwal claimed.

He contrasted it with the rule of the rival parties, saying public anger used to grow against them when they reached the last year of their term.

"We came to politics to do work. I see smiles on people's faces and feel good that after four years, people are liking our work.

"In Bathinda (civic polls), you gave a grand victory to us and put a stamp of approval that we are doing good work. The smile on your faces says that you are happy with our work," he claimed.

He also said that there are four parties in Punjab, including AAP.

Without naming the other three, Kejriwal said, "There is one which people call the 'chitta' (adulterated heroin) party. The other is the 'jhagda' party whose leaders keep fighting among themselves. The third is the ED party, which uses the agency to threaten people. "The fourth party is the Aam Aadmi Party, your own party, which works for the people."

Praising the chief minister, Kejriwal said Punjab saw many chief ministers in the past 75 years, but none as honest as Bhagwant Mann.

"The chief ministers of the past faced various allegations and scams. But not even a single allegation was levelled against Mann in the past four years. If he faced any allegation, do you think Modi would have spared Mann? He would have been hounded by ED and CBI raids," Kejriwal said.

The AAP leader also claimed that the AAP government undertook several initiatives for various sections of people in the past four years.

"The AAP is providing free power, Rs 10 lakh health cover, while financial aids of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 (for SC women) will go into women's accounts from July.

"Now, you must make Bhagwant Mann the chief minister again so that the remaining works can be completed," Kejriwal said.