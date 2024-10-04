Kejriwal begins shifting to new house in Lutyens' Delhi

Following his resignation as the Delhi chief minister, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal begun vacating the official CM residence on Friday.

IMAGE: Mini trucks enter the residence of former Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as he will be vacating his residence on Friday. Photograph: ANI on X

According to party sources, he will be relocating to a bungalow at 5, Ferozshah Road, which is currently allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

The AAP confirmed the move, stating, "Arvind Kejriwal will shift to the bungalow allocated to party MP Ashok Mittal at 5, Ferozshah Road."

Notably, as per sources, Mittal had himself extended the offer for Kejriwal to shift to his residence.

The visuals from Former Delhi chief minister's residence show mini trucks entering the residence.

AAP RS MP Ashok Mittal who offered his official residence to Kejriwal said he was happy that the AAP National Convenor was going to stay with him.

"When Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the CM a few days ago, I came to know sometime later that he doesn't have a house to live in. I invited him to reside in my Delhi house as my guest. Perhaps other workers and leaders of the party also invited him...I am delighted to know that he has chosen my home and decided to stay with me until he gets a house. So, this is delightful for me as an AAP worker and MP. I would get the opportunity to learn from him. I hope that in the upcoming Delhi elections, public will support him like always and he will be the CM of Delhi once again with an absolute majority," Mittal said.

Earlier, the party stated, 'Arvind Kejriwal is looking for a property which is dispute-free and there is no problem in living there.'

'AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will soon leave CM residence and search for his new house has been intensified. He is giving preference to living around New Delhi, from where he is an MLA, to remain connected with the people. Many MLAs, councillors, party workers and common people are offering their houses to the AAP Chief,' the AAP said in the statement.

Notably, on September 17, Kejriwal tendered his resignation as Chief Minister to Delhi LG V K Saxena, following which Atishi staked claimed to form the new government days after the AAP chief was released on bail from Tihar jail in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal said that he would return to the post only if he gets a renewed mandate and a 'certificate of honesty' from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls likely to be held in February 2025.

Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.