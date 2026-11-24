Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal strongly criticised the BJP's recent alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, alleging it is a power-driven move that disregards the state's past issues and the welfare of its people.

FILE IMAGE: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday criticised the BJP's alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Punjab Assembly polls early next year, accusing the saffron party of being driven by power greed.

Kejriwal asserted that the AAP's alliance is with the people of Punjab, focusing on development and addressing long-standing issues.

He reminded voters of the farmers' protest against farm laws, which led to over 700 deaths, and alleged sacrilege incidents and drug abuse during the SAD government's tenure.

AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of strategically 'finishing off' its allies and questioned the alliance's motives, linking it to past drug trade issues in Punjab.

AAP Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh stated the alliance would have no impact, emphasising AAP's focus on performance-based politics.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Punjab assembly polls early next year, saying the saffron party could join hands with anyone out of greed for power.

He asserted that the AAP's alliance was with the women, Scheduled Caste community, farmers and traders of Punjab.

AAP's Focus On Punjab's People

Reacting to the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance announcement, Kejriwal said the two parties had repeatedly come together and parted ways to save their political interests.

"Sometimes they come together, sometimes they separate and then come together again. Our alliance is with the people of Punjab. We are working for the development of the state," Kejriwal said.

He said people of Punjab had witnessed the work done by the Bhagwant Mann government over the past five years, adding that the AAP dispensation was trying to address problems that had plagued the state for several decades.

"People have not forgotten the farmers' protest against the three farm laws, during which more than 700 farmers had died," Kejriwal said.

Recalling Past Controversies And Alliances

The BJP-led central government had introduced the farm laws in 2020 before repealing them in late 2021 following widespread farmers' protests. The SAD and the BJP had parted ways over the laws in September 2020.

Kejriwal also referred to sacrilege incidents during the SAD government's tenure and alleged that Punjab had witnessed a period of drug abuse under its rule.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP had a habit of "finishing off" its allies by projecting them as its "elder brother".

"The BJP always makes the other party its elder brother and then finishes it off," Bharadwaj said, referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement earlier in the day that the SAD would be the "elder brother" in the BJP-SAD alliance.

AAP Leaders Criticise BJP-SAD Alliance Strategy

"It did the same with the Biju Janata Dal and also weakened Nitish Kumar's party in Bihar. Now, by forming an alliance with the SAD in Punjab and making it the elder partner, it will finish its politics there too," he added.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia also questioned the coming together of the BJP and SAD, alleging that it brought together leaders associated with the drug trade in Punjab.

"These are the same people who had earlier pushed Punjab into drug addiction. The people of Punjab know whether the BJP and Akali Dal are coming together or whether the old drug smugglers are joining hands again," he said.

AAP Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh said the alliance would have no impact in Punjab, comparing the two parties to zeroes that added up to zero.

He said the AAP was the only party in the country that sought votes on the basis of its work, adding that people should vote for it if they were satisfied with its performance.

Kejriwal's Message On Guru Nanak Dev's Birth Anniversary

Kejriwal also extended greetings to people on the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, saying his life and teachings offer guidance in difficult times.

"His life itself was a message for the entire world. We must follow the path shown by him. Whenever we face difficulties, his life and struggles offer us solutions," he said.

Directionless Alliance: Punjab Cong

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Tuesday slammed the BJP-SAD tie-up for the state assembly polls, saying the two parties re-stitched the alliance owing to their "greed" for power.

Both the parties, he claimed, lacked any development agenda or roadmap for taking the border state on the path of progress and prosperity.

"It is a directionless alliance," Singh told PTI while reacting to the SAD and BJP coming together for the 2027 Punjab assembly polls.

"The reunion between the SAD and the BJP is only for the greed for power," he alleged.

"They have no development agenda for Punjab or roadmap for the state's progress. They have joined hands merely for their own development. They have joined hands again with a single motive to capture power in Punjab," he said, while asserting that both the parties do not have any chance of forming the next government in Punjab.

Singh asked SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to explain to the people why he quit the NDA earlier.