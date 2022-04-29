News
Rediff.com  » News » Kejri posture row inspires Tharoor to pen limerick

Kejri posture row inspires Tharoor to pen limerick

Source: PTI
April 29, 2022 18:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal with a limerick over the Delhi chief minister's "mannerless" posture row.

The BJP had criticised Kejriwal on Wednesday over his "mannerless" posture during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid situation in the country and questioned whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting.

 

Tagging a media report on the BJP's criticism of Kejriwal, Tharoor shared:

"There once was a CM of Delhi

who stretched from his head to his belly;

The onscreen reticulation

revealed his pandiculation

so BJP frothed & quivered like jelly!"

Tweeting a video of Modi's interaction with chief ministers, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had said, "Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism."

In the video, Kejriwal was seen sitting in a relaxed manner with his hands behind his head.

Asking whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla had wondered whether Kejriwal was "bored or mannerless or both"

The virtual meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers was convened to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
