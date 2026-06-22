Keir Starmer resigns as British PM, Andy Burnham likely successor

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation as both PM and Labour Party leader, triggering a leadership contest with a successor expected by mid-July.

IMAGE: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hugs his wife Victoria, after announcing his resignation, outside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, June 22, 2026. Photograph: Toby Shepheard/Reuters

Key Points Keir Starmer has resigned as British prime minister and leader of the Labour Party.

He will remain in office until a new leader is elected by mid-July.

The decision was influenced by his parliamentary party's view on his leadership for the next general election.

Andy Burnham is a strong contender to succeed Starmer, returning to the House of Commons.

The Labour Party's National Executive Committee will finalise the succession timetable, with nominations opening on July 9.

Keir Starmer on Monday announced his resignation as British prime minister and the leader of the Labour Party, setting out a timetable for his successor to be elected by mid-July.

The 63-year-old said he will remain in post until a new leader and PM is elected by the governing party and pledged his full support to the new leader.

Andy Burnham, who returns to the House of Commons after winning a crucial by-election last week, is widely expected to take over at 10 Downing Street.

Starmer's Rationale For Stepping Down

"The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election," said an emotional Starmer, in his address from the steps of Downing Street.

"I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question and I accept that answer with good grace. Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," he said.

Starmer said he had spoken to King Charles III on Monday morning to inform him of the decision.

He will now ask the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out the timetable for selecting his successor, with nominations opening on July 9 and the process to be completed by the summer recess of parliament, scheduled for July 17.