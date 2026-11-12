Kedarnath Temple Closes For Winter

On November 11, a large number of devotees gathered at Kedarnath Dham to witness the final darshan of Lord Shiva before the revered Himalayan shrine closed for the winter season.
The procession was accompanied by traditional rituals and Vedic chanting.
The ceremonial palanquin, known as the Utsav Doli of Baba Kedar will now be moved to the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath, which serves as the deity's winter residence.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff