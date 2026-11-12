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Kedarnath Temple Closes For Winter

By REDIFF NEWS November 12, 2026 07:37 IST 1 Minute Read
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On November 11, a large number of devotees gathered at Kedarnath Dham to witness the final darshan of Lord Shiva before the revered Himalayan shrine closed for the winter season.

The procession was accompanied by traditional rituals and Vedic chanting.

The ceremonial palanquin, known as the Utsav Doli of Baba Kedar will now be moved to the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath, which serves as the deity's winter residence.

 

Kedarnath Dham

IMAGE: Devotees carry the ceremonial palanquin, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Kedarnath Dham

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Kedarnath Dham

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Kedarnath Dham

IMAGE: An Indian Army band performs amid a gathering of devotees. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Kedarnath Dham

IMAGE: Devotees and army personnel join the procession. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Kedarnath Dham

IMAGE: Baba Kedar's Panchmukhi Chal Vigraha Utsav Doli carried out from the storehouse and placed in the Sabha Mandap. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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Kedarnath Temple ClosesKedarnath DhamShivaIndian ArmyVedic

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