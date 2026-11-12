Kedarnath Temple Closes For Winter

On November 11, a large number of devotees gathered at Kedarnath Dham to witness the final darshan of Lord Shiva before the revered Himalayan shrine closed for the winter season.

The procession was accompanied by traditional rituals and Vedic chanting.

The ceremonial palanquin, known as the Utsav Doli of Baba Kedar will now be moved to the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath, which serves as the deity's winter residence.

IMAGE: Devotees carry the ceremonial palanquin, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: An Indian Army band performs amid a gathering of devotees. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Devotees and army personnel join the procession. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Baba Kedar's Panchmukhi Chal Vigraha Utsav Doli carried out from the storehouse and placed in the Sabha Mandap. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff