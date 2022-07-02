KCR to snub Modi, again; receive Yashwant Sinha at airport instead

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport, who is arriving in Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party National Executive meeting.

Rao will receive Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport just a couple of hours before Modi lands at the same airport, according to the sources.

Rao has announced his support to Sinha in the upcoming presidential polls slated to be held on July 18.

During the arrival of the prime minister on Saturday, only one Telangana Rashtra Samiti minister will be present at the airport for his welcome while all other ministers including the CM will receive Sinha.

Notably, this is for the third time in six months that Rao is skipping the protocol of receiving a visiting prime minister.

Earlier, he had flown to Bengaluru in May when Modi visited the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB).

In February this year, Rao had remained absent during the prime minister's visit to Hyderabad.

The two-day BJP National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The meeting will be attended by BJP national president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, the prime minister will address a public rally at Parade grounds.

This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as joined virtually.