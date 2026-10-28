Wife, In-Laws Get Life Imprisonment For Man's Murder In UP

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district has delivered a life sentence to a man's wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law for his murder, concluding a case that dates back to 2009.
Key Points
- A Kaushambi court on Wednesday sentenced a man's wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law to life imprisonment for his murder.
- The case originated from a complaint lodged on June 24, 2009, by the victim's father, Bihari Pasi.
- The victim, Shivlal Pasi, allegedly consumed poison and died after being harassed by his wife Savita, mother-in-law Maiki, and brother-in-law Phoolchand.
- Additional District and Sessions Judge Purnima Pranjal convicted the three individuals after hearing arguments and reviewing evidence.
- Each of the convicted individuals was also fined Rs 10,000.
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Wednesday sentenced a man's wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law to life imprisonment for his murder, a prosecution official said.
Details Of The 2009 Case
Additional District Government Counsel (criminal) Sanjay Mishra said the case dates back to June 24, 2009, when the victim's father, Bihari Pasi, a resident of Bhelkha village under Manjhanpur police station limits, lodged a complaint with the police.
According to the complaint, his son, Shivlal Pasi, lived at his in-laws' house in Deori village under the jurisdiction of Paschim Sharira police station. His wife Savita, mother-in-law Maiki and brother-in-law Phoolchand allegedly harassed him, following which he consumed poison and died, Mishra said.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Paschim Sharira police station under Section 302 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (murder). A chargesheet was subsequently filed in court after investigation.
After hearing the prosecution's arguments, examining witness statements and reviewing the evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court-II) Purnima Pranjal convicted Savita, Maiki and Phoolchand and sentenced them to life imprisonment, Mishra said.
Each of the convicts was also fined Rs 10,000, he added.