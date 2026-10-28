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Wife, In-Laws Get Life Imprisonment For Man's Murder In UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 28, 2026 20:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A court in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district has delivered a life sentence to a man's wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law for his murder, concluding a case that dates back to 2009.

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Key Points

  • A Kaushambi court on Wednesday sentenced a man's wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law to life imprisonment for his murder.
  • The case originated from a complaint lodged on June 24, 2009, by the victim's father, Bihari Pasi.
  • The victim, Shivlal Pasi, allegedly consumed poison and died after being harassed by his wife Savita, mother-in-law Maiki, and brother-in-law Phoolchand.
  • Additional District and Sessions Judge Purnima Pranjal convicted the three individuals after hearing arguments and reviewing evidence.
  • Each of the convicted individuals was also fined Rs 10,000.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Wednesday sentenced a man's wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law to life imprisonment for his murder, a prosecution official said.

Details Of The 2009 Case

Additional District Government Counsel (criminal) Sanjay Mishra said the case dates back to June 24, 2009, when the victim's father, Bihari Pasi, a resident of Bhelkha village under Manjhanpur police station limits, lodged a complaint with the police.

 

According to the complaint, his son, Shivlal Pasi, lived at his in-laws' house in Deori village under the jurisdiction of Paschim Sharira police station. His wife Savita, mother-in-law Maiki and brother-in-law Phoolchand allegedly harassed him, following which he consumed poison and died, Mishra said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Paschim Sharira police station under Section 302 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (murder). A chargesheet was subsequently filed in court after investigation.

After hearing the prosecution's arguments, examining witness statements and reviewing the evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court-II) Purnima Pranjal convicted Savita, Maiki and Phoolchand and sentenced them to life imprisonment, Mishra said.

Each of the convicts was also fined Rs 10,000, he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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