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Kathua Administration Demolishes House Of Drug Peddler On Govt Land

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 14, 2026 18:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Kathua administration took decisive action on Wednesday by demolishing the house of a habitual drug peddler, Rupesh Kumar alias Bobby, which was allegedly constructed on government land, signalling a strong stance against illegal activities.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Kathua administration demolished a drug peddler's residential house on Wednesday.
  • The house, belonging to Rupesh Kumar alias Bobby, was allegedly built on government land.
  • Rupesh Kumar is a habitual offender currently jailed under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act.
  • The demolition operation was supervised by senior police officials and completed peacefully.
  • The district administration reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards drug peddling and illegal encroachment.

The administration demolished the residential house of a drug peddler on Wednesday here, allegedly built on government land, in the Kathua district here, officials said.

Enforcement Against Drug Peddlers

The house belonged to Rupesh Kumar alias Bobby, son of Kapoor Chand and a resident of the Prithi Chak village, who is a habitual offender and is currently lodged in jail under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, officials said.

 

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Kathua, supervised the operation and the Station House Officer of the Kathua police station and the in-charge of the Nagri police post were also present.

They said the demolition was completed peacefully, without any law-and-order disturbance.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards drug peddling and illegal encroachment on government land.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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kathua demolitiondrug peddler housegovernment land encroachmentrupesh kumar bobbypitndps act

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