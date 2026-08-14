Kashmir's Underwater Tiranga Rally

IMAGE: Water sports athletes carrying the Tiranga take part in a water Tiranga rally led by Kashmir's 'Water Queen' Bilquis Mir at Pokribal lake in Srinagar on Thursday, August 13, 2026, here and below. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Water sports athletes on Thursday took part in the first-ever underwater Tiranga rally at Pokribal lake in Srinagar, ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

Led by India's first female judge for kayaking and canoeing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, also known as Kashmir's Water Queen Bilquis Mir, the rally saw athletes carrying and waving the Tricolour while participating in the underwater event.

"We wanted to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day in a unique way and send a message that the Tricolour belongs everywhere, on land, in the air and even underwater. Through this rally, we also want to showcase Kashmir's water sports potential to the world," Mir said.

Key Points Water sports athletes participated in the first-ever underwater Tiranga rally at Pokribal lake, Kashmir, ahead of the 80th Independence Day.

The rally was led by Bilquis Mir, India's first female judge for kayaking and canoeing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, known as Kashmir's Water Queen.

Athletes carried and waved the Tricolour underwater and displayed the national flag on racing boats, creating a patriotic spectacle.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff