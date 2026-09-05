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Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Janmashtami In Srinagar

By UMAR GANIE September 05, 2026 08:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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On Friday, Kashmiri Pandits participated in a colourful procession as part of Janmashtami celebrations in Srinagar, with tight security arrangements deployed along the route.

The procession began from the Sri Kathleshwar Mandir and passed through Habba Kadal, Barbar Shah, Regal Chowk, the historic Ghanta Ghar and D C Office Road before returning to the temple.

Devotees, including women and children, chanted religious slogans and sang devotional songs during the procession. Several foreign tourists also joined the celebrations.

Women devotees were seen dancing in front of the historic Ghanta Ghar as the procession made its way through the city.

In a gesture of communal harmony, local Muslims were seen welcoming the devotees and distributing water among the participants along the route.

Security personnel were deployed at key locations and along the procession route to ensure the celebrations proceeded smoothly.

 

Kashmiri Pandits Janmashtami Procession in Srinagar

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Kashmiri Pandits Janmashtami Procession in Srinagar

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Kashmiri Pandits Janmashtami Procession in Srinagar

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Kashmiri Pandits Janmashtami Procession in Srinagar

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Kashmiri Pandits Janmashtami Procession in Srinagar

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Kashmiri Pandits Janmashtami Procession in Srinagar

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Kashmiri Pandits Janmashtami Procession in Srinagar

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Kashmiri Pandits Janmashtami Procession in Srinagar

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Kashmiri Pandits Janmashtami Procession in Srinagar

IMAGE: A foreign tourist participates in the Janmashtami procession. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Kashmiri Pandits Janmashtami Procession in Srinagar

IMAGE: A woman looks from her window during the Janmashtami festival procession. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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SrinagarKashmiri Pandits Celebrate JanmashtamiGhanta GharBarbar ShahKrishna Janmashtami

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