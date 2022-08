Kashmiri Pandits took part in a Janmashtami procession amid tight security in Srinagar on Friday.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand watch over the Kashmiri Pandits' Janmashtami procession.

IMAGE: A Kashmiri Pandit offers sweets to a Srinagar resident to celebrate Janmashtami.

