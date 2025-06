Early on Thursday morning, June 19, 2025, the first evacuation flight carrying 110 Indian students studying in Iran returned to Delhi from Armenia.

It was part of Operation Sindhu launched by the government in response to the escalating Iran-Israel conflict.

Umar Ganie captures Sabah Rasool, an MBBS student, being welcomed by her family after arriving home in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Sabah escorted by a relative comes home. Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: Sabah embraces her mother.

IMAGE: Sabah with her father.

IMAGE: Sabah being given sweets by a relative on her safe arrival.

IMAGE: Sabha with her family, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff