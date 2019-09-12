News
Rediff.com  » News » Kashmir: US lawmakers urge Pompeo to intervene

Kashmir: US lawmakers urge Pompeo to intervene

September 12, 2019 11:42 IST

Two United States lawmakers have expressed concerns over the human rights situation in Kashmir, and urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to press India to immediately end the communication blockade and release those who have been detained.

In a letter to Pompeo dated September 11, Pramila Jayapal, the first and the only Indian-American Congresswoman in the House of Representatives, and Congressman James P McGovern said the international media and independent human rights observers must immediately be allowed into Jammu and Kashmir to investigate reports of abuse.

 

'We urge you to work across the Administration to press the Indian government to immediately end its communications blackout of Kashmir, expedite the process of reviewing and releasing individuals 'preventatively' detained, ensure hospitals have access to life-saving medicines and protect the rights of the Kashmiri people to freedom of assembly and worship,' reads the letter.

The two lawmakers told Pompeo that they have significant concerns about the humanitarian and human rights 'crisis' in Kashmir.

'In particular, we are concerned about credible reports from journalists and advocates on the ground that the Indian government has detained thousands of people with no recourse, imposed de facto curfews and cut off internet and telephone access on the region,' they said.

'We also urged the Indian Government at its highest levels to make it clear that religious tolerance -- long a principle of Indian history and democracy '" must be upheld,' the two lawmakers wrote in the letter.

Tagging the letter in a tweet, Jayapal said: 'I continue to be deeply concerned about credible reports of a humanitarian crisis in Jammu & Kashmir. Even in complex situations, we look to strong democratic allies like India to uphold basic human rights and due process.'

