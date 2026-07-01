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Kashmir Tightens Security Before Amarnath Yatra

By UMAR GANIE July 01, 2026 06:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Special Operations Group commandos of the Jammu and Kashmir police, along with other security agencies, carried out extensive counter-terror mock drills at multiple locations across Kashmir as part of preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The operational exercises were conducted at Yatri Niwas in Pantha Chowk and along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to assess the preparedness and coordination of security personnel tasked with safeguarding the pilgrimage.

The drills simulated various emergency scenarios, including terrorist attacks, hostage situations, convoy protection, area domination, and rapid response operations.

Authorities have intensified security arrangements across the Kashmir Valley, particularly along the yatra routes and key transit points, to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, which draws thousands of pilgrims from across the country each year.

 

Amarnath Yatra Security

IMAGE: Special Operations Group commandos of the Jammu and Kashmir police, along with other security agencies, conduct a counter-terror mock drill ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Key Points

  • Security agencies conducted coordinated counter-terror exercises across Kashmir before the annual Amarnath pilgrimage begins.
  • The drills tested operational readiness, emergency response, coordination and rapid deployment capabilities under simulated threat scenarios.
  • Thousands of security personnel have been deployed to ensure a safe and secure pilgrimage for devotees.

Amarnath Yatra Security

 

Amarnath Yatra Security

 

Amarnath Yatra Security

 

Amarnath Yatra Security

 

Amarnath Yatra Security

 

Amarnath Yatra Security

 

Amarnath Yatra Security

 

Amarnath Yatra Security

 

Amarnath Yatra Security

 

Amarnath Yatra Security

 

Amarnath Yatra Security

 

Amarnath Yatra Security

 

Amarnath Yatra Security

 

Amarnath Yatra Security

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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Amarnath YatraKashmir Tightens SecurityJammuSOGSpecial Operations Group

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