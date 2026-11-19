Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a significant victory against terrorism, declaring Kashmir free of locally recruited terrorists after the elimination of LeT's Lateef Bhat, underscoring India's effective 'Zero Tolerance' policy.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah e-launches the National Investigation Agency's 'Pushti' portal during the inaugural session of the two-day Anti-Terrorism Conference 2026, in New Delhi, as Union MoS for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar (left) and Union home secretary Govind Mohan (right) look on, November 19, 2026. Photograph: @PIBHomeAffairs X/ANI Photo

Key Points Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared Kashmir free of locally recruited terrorists following the elimination of LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat by security forces.

Shah stated that the government has adopted a 'Zero Tolerance' policy towards terrorism, which is yielding positive results.

He emphasised the need to bring offenders hiding abroad back to India and dismantle terror financing networks for complete elimination of terrorism.

Shah highlighted the dismantling of the PFI network as a significant example of effective coordinated operations by police forces across India.

The ongoing two-day anti-terror conference, inaugurated by Shah on Thursday, will deliberate on cross-border terrorism and future national security strategies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Kashmir is now free of locally recruited terrorists following the elimination of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Lateef Bhat by security forces.

This marks a major milestone in the fight against terrorism, he said at an anti-terror conference in New Delhi.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have adopted a 'Zero Tolerance' policy towards terrorism, and this policy is yielding positive results," the home minister said.

"Following the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Lateef Bhat, Kashmir is now free of locally recruited terrorists born in India. This marks a major milestone in the fight against terrorism," he said.

Kashmir's Victory Against Local Terror

Bhat, who carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh and was wanted for a November 11 attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post that left three paramilitary personnel injured, was neutralised on Wednesday in an encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

To completely eliminate terrorism, organised crime and drug-related problems, Shah said it is essential to bring offenders hiding abroad back to India.

Since 2019, 303 fugitives have been brought back to India from 36 countries, he said.

"It is essential to dismantle the entire terror financing network. To achieve this, better coordination with agencies responsible for financial investigations is necessary," the Home Minister said.

India's Coordinated Anti-Terror Approach

Shah said that India has been a victim of terrorism and "we have been confronting" it "for a long time". He said that police forces of different states had made various efforts, but a lack of coordinated action was clearly visible.

"Over time, during the tenures of successive governments, gradual efforts were made to overcome these shortcomings. Today, we can say with satisfaction that in this vast country -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya -- we are putting in place a system under which a uniform strategy to combat terrorism will operate right down to the level of every police station," Shah said.

He said the dismantling of the Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned outfit, network is a significant example of how effective coordinated operations by police forces across India can be.

In a single night, police forces from 11 states, along with central agencies, jointly dealt a major blow to the PFI network. This operation is now a case study for the entire world, Shah added.

Future Strategies At Anti-Terror Conference

Shah on Thursday inaugurated the two-day key anti-terror conference, which will deliberate on "cross-border terrorism" besides the development of future-ready strategies and the strengthening of institutional capacities to meet emerging national security challenges.

It is being attended by senior police officers of states and Union Territories, officers of central agencies and departments dealing with counter-terrorism, and experts from allied fields including law, forensics and technology.

Held annually, the conference has steadily grown into a significant gathering of operational forces, agencies working in the field of counter-terrorism and experts from the technical, legal and forensic domains.

It offers agencies/forces an opportunity to collectively examine matters that have bearing on national security and the threats arising from terrorism.

The conference sessions will address a range of subjects, including obtaining evidence from foreign jurisdictions, the application of digital forensics and data analysis in counter-terrorism investigations, and the effective management of trials, it said.

Sessions will also cover countering radicalisation and emerging hybrid threats to national security.