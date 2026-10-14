J&K Crime Branch Charges Three Public Servants In Service Record Fraud

The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against three public servants, including a retired officer, for alleged fraud and corruption involving the manipulation of service records and a forged date-of-birth certificate.

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Key Points The J&K Crime Branch's Special Crime Wing on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against three public servants in a fraud and corruption case.

The case involves alleged manipulation of service records, specifically a forged date-of-birth certificate, to gain undue benefits.

Abdul Rashid Gojri is accused of submitting a forged date-of-birth certificate, showing his birth date as February 27, 1973, instead of 1975.

Manzoor Ahmad Wani and Peer Abdul Rashid allegedly facilitated the incorporation of the incorrect date of birth into Gojri's service records.

The chargesheet has been presented before the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court, Srinagar, after establishing offences against all three accused.

The Special Crime Wing (SCW) of the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against three public servants in an alleged fraud and corruption case, officials said.

The SCW Kashmir presented a chargesheet in a case registered under relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code and 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, before the Court of the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, against three accused, they said.

Details Of The Allegations

The accused have been identified as Abdul Rashid Gojri, Helper in Beerwah Sub-Divisional Agriculture Office; Manzoor Ahmad Wani, Section Officer in the office of Budgam Chief Agriculture Officer; and Peer Abdul Rashid, retired Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO).

The officials said the case originated from a communication dated February 15, 2022 received from the Deputy Director Agriculture, Central Kashmir, regarding alleged manipulation of service records by certain officials to obtain undue benefits.

During verification, it surfaced that Gojri had allegedly submitted a forged date-of-birth certificate showing his birth date as February 27, 1973 instead of his actual year of birth as 1975.

Accordingly, a case was registered at Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir, now Police Station SCW Kashmir.

The investigation revealed that the accused was 17 years and 2 months old at the time of his initial engagement as a daily wager in the Agriculture Department, the officials said.

The two other accused allegedly facilitated the incorporation of the incorrect date of birth into his service records by disregarding directions for document verification, thereby facilitating the regularisation of his services, they said.

During the investigation, offences as per the FIR were established against all three accused. After obtaining the requisite approval and sanction in respect of the two serving government employees, the chargesheet has been presented before the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court, Srinagar, they added.