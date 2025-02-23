Kash Patel likely to become acting ATF chief after FBI role

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 23, 2025 15:14 IST

US President Donald Trump is expected to appoint newly confirmed FBI director Kash Patel as the acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a law enforcement agency under the Department of Justice, The Hill reported.

IMAGE: Kash Patel testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2025. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

According to The Hill, despite controversy over his qualifications, the Senate recently confirmed Patel as the FBI director in a narrow 51-49 vote.

 

Patel has previously worked at the justice department as a trial attorney for three years before taking on roles at the National Security Council, the office of the director of National Intelligence, and the department of defence, the report said.

During his career, he has worked closely with some of President Trump's key allies, including Ric Grenell, who serves as the special presidential envoy for special missions, and Devin Nunes, the chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board and CEO of Trump's Truth Social platform, The Hill reported.

His likely appointment comes after former ATF director Steve Dettelbach resigned in January.

Dettelbach was the first permanent head of the agency since 2015.

The ATF is responsible for preventing the trafficking of illegal weapons and substances, including those smuggled into the US through the southern border.

As part of its focus on border security, the Trump administration recently designated drug cartels as global terrorist organisations.

According to The Hill, Patel's appointment could be made official next week, with a swearing-in ceremony expected soon.

 

