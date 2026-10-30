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Karwa Chauth drama: Man calls police as wife refuses to break fast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje October 30, 2026 18:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how a unique Karwa Chauth marital dispute in Delhi led to police intervention and an amicable resolution, highlighting the cultural significance of the fasting ritual.

A married woman looks at the moon through a sieve as part of a ritual to break her fast on the occasion of the Karwa Chauth festival, in Meerut, October 29, 2026.

Image used for representation purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Delhi man called the police after his wife allegedly refused to break her Karwa Chauth fast by looking at him.
  • The incident took place in Shriram Colony in Nihal Vihar, following an argument after the husband returned home after nearly a year.
  • The man sought police assistance due to the escalating domestic dispute.
  • A team from Nihal Vihar police station was dispatched to mediate the situation.
  • The matter was resolved amicably, and the woman broke her fast by following all traditional rituals.

In an unusual drama on Karwa Chauth, a Delhi man turned to the police after his wife allegedly refused to break her fast by looking at him, leaving him in a marital predicament that required the intervention of authorities.

Police Intervention In Domestic Dispute

The incident took place in Shriram Colony in Nihal Vihar in outer Delhi, where the couple allegedly got into an argument after the husband returned home after nearly a year.

 

According to the police, the man called the police control room, claiming that his wife had observed the Karwa Chauth fast but was refusing to break it after seeing him.

He said the situation escalated following an argument between them, prompting him to seek police assistance rather than wait for the domestic dispute to settle on its own.

Following the PCR call, a team from Nihal Vihar police station, including senior police officers, was dispatched to the spot.

Police personnel spoke to both the husband and wife. The matter was resolved amicably between the couple, and the woman broke her fast by following all the traditional rituals, a senior police officer said.

Karwa Chauth traditionally involves wives fasting for the long lives of their spouses.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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