Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay went into a huddle with top officials at the state secretariat in Chennai and elaborate multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place in the town and its surrounding areas.

IMAGE: Devotees gather at Arulmigu Subramanya Swami Temple for darshan ahead of the total lunar eclipse, in Thiruparankundram, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: ANI on X

Suspense gripped the hill town of Thirupparankundram on the eve of Karthigai Deepam on Monday, with no official word yet on the Tamil Nadu government's next course of action following the Supreme Court's interim order permitting the lighting of the Deepam at the hilltop pillar in this Lord Murugan temple.

Key Points Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay went into a huddle with top officials at the state Secretariat in Chennai.

An official release said 5,618 police personnel, led by 12 superintendents of police (SPs) from southern districts, are being deployed for bandobast duty on November 24.

While TVK ministers remained non-committal, alliance partner and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan insisted that the state government would take steps to light the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepa Mandapam.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay went into a huddle with top officials at the state Secretariat in Chennai.

Elaborate multi-tier security arrangements were put in place in the town and its surrounding areas.

An official release said 5,618 police personnel, led by 12 superintendents of police (SPs) from southern districts, are being deployed for bandobast duty on November 24.

Earlier, CM Vijay held a crucial meeting at the Secretariat with top legal and police officials, reportedly to deliberate on the state's stance. Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, and director general of police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal attended the consultation.

While TVK ministers remained non-committal, alliance partner and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan insisted that the state government would take steps to light the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple -- and not at the Deepathoon (lamp pillar) atop the hill.

Speaking to reporters here, Thirumavalavan asserted that the state was ready to face a contempt case.

"If a (contempt) case is filed, the Tamil Nadu government is ready to face it. The government is clear and firm that it should not take a stand contrary to truth and historical facts. The Tamil Nadu government knows the state's historical background better than the Supreme Court. Therefore, it remains firm on the stand it has taken," he said, adding that filing a review petition itself demonstrated respect for the judiciary.

Thirumavalavan was in Madurai to participate in a demonstration stressing communal harmony, organised by the People's Federation for Communal Harmony (Madha Nallinakka Makkal Kootamaippu), an umbrella platform of political parties and social organisations.

Madurai city police initially denied permission for the federation's peace rally, citing the Supreme Court's restrictions, and warned of arrests if the ban was defied.

Thirumavalavan said they decided to cooperate with the police and hold a demonstration instead, which the police permitted.

Meanwhile, SDPI state acting president A S Umar Farooq said state government, in its review petition, has informed the Supreme Court that the structure atop the Thirupparankundram hill was neither a place of worship nor a Deepathoon (lamp pillar), but a British-era land survey pillar.

In a statement, he said documentary evidence proved there were 800 such survey pillars across Tamil Nadu and that British-era survey records referred to the Thirupparankundram hill as the 'Sikandar Land Survey Centre'.

The hill town, however, remains divided over the issue. While a section of local devotees, particularly BJP functionaries, welcomed the apex court's directive, Muslim organisations expressed deep disappointment and concern over communal harmony.

Welcoming the one-time order, Ramalingam, a local resident, said the verdict brought relief to a nearly 50-year-old dispute. Comparing the hilltop lamp to the Makara Jyothi at Sabarimala, he criticised the state government's move to file a review petition.

"For a chief minister who visits all religious places, what problem is lighting this lamp going to cause him. The DMK was already sent home for not lighting the lamp. If the lamp is not lit this year, the same will happen to this government as well," Ramalingam told PTI Videos.

On the other hand, Thirupparankundram Dargah Pallivasal secretary M Arif Khan expressed "huge disappointment and pain" over the interim order, though he maintained that the committee respected the judiciary and awaited the final verdict in January.

Highlighting long-standing communal harmony in Thirupparankundram -- where the dargah distributes buttermilk during the Panguni temple festival and Hindus welcome the Santhanakoodu procession by Muslims-- Khan accused Hindutva outfits of repeatedly filing petitions against Muslim prayers and festivals to disrupt peace.

"Four festivals are observed on the Thirupparankundram hill: Santhanakoodu, flag hoisting, Ramzan prayers, and Bakrid prayers. Whenever Ramzan comes, these Hindu outfits immediately file a petition saying Muslims should not pray there. When Bakrid comes, they file another petition, and during flag hoisting, they demand the flag be removed. Their intention is not to light the lamp; their aim is to stop Muslim worship and create a major riot there," he alleged.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Dharma Parishad on Monday sent a legal notice to the Madurai Collector seeking implementation of the Supreme Court's interim order. Submitting the notice at the collectorate, a Parishad representative contended that the interim order was passed in a writ petition, while the review plea pertained to a special leave petition. He warned of contempt proceedings against the Collector on November 25 if the lamp was not lit on Tuesday.

The apex court had issued an interim order allowing the lighting of the lamp at the hilltop pillar for one day on Karthigai Deepam.

Following this, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition, though the plea was not listed for hearing on Monday.