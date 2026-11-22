The Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its recent order that permitted the one-time lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on November 24 at Deepathoon on Madurai's Thiruparankundram hill, amidst an ongoing ownership dispute.

IMAGE: Devotees gather at Arulmigu Subramanya Swami Temple for darshan ahead of the total lunar eclipse, in Thiruparankundram, Tamil Nadu, September 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points The Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition on November 21 against the Supreme Court's order regarding the Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting.

The Supreme Court had permitted the one-time lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on November 24 at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill.

The court imposed strict conditions, allowing only authorised temple and government officials for the ceremony and restraining public access, processions, or demonstrations.

The District Collector of Madurai is designated as the nodal officer for coordinating and supervising the arrangements for the lamp lighting.

This interim permission comes amidst an ongoing dispute between Hindu worshippers and the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya dargah over the ownership of the hilltop.

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

The review petition was filed on November 21 by the commissioner of Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Supreme Court's Initial Ruling

The top court on Friday permitted the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure at Deepathoon.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi had said only authorised persons from Devasthanam (temple administration) and government officials can go for the lamp lighting and ordered authorities to deploy necessary security, if required.

It had restrained the public from going to the place and said no procession, public congregation, slogan-raising or demonstration shall be allowed during the ceremony.

The top court, however, stayed portions of the judgement that upheld the direction to restore the practice of lighting the lamp at Deepathoon.

Conditions For Lamp Lighting

The apex court said the lighting of the lamp shall be undertaken exclusively by a team of persons authorised by the Devasthanam.

"The composition and number of such persons shall be settled by the District Collector, Madurai, in consultation with the Temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India and the Commissioner of Police, Madurai.

"The District Collector, Madurai, shall act as the nodal officer for coordination and supervision of the arrangements. The Commissioner of Police, Madurai, shall ensure adequate police protection and regulation of access," the bench said.

It further directed that the Union of India, through the competent authority, shall examine and facilitate the deployment of an appropriate contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force, if required.

"No member of the general public shall accompany the authorised team to the Deepathoon. No procession, public congregation, demonstration, slogan-raising or activity extraneous to the ceremonial lighting of the lamp shall be permitted at the site. Access to the 'Deepathoon' shall remain confined to the authorised persons and such officials as may be necessary for supervision and security," the bench said.

The top court ordered that the district administration, in consultation with the authorities concerned, shall settle the timing, route of access, duration and other incidental arrangements, keeping in view the requirements of public safety, fire prevention, archaeological protection and maintenance of peace.

"The authorised team shall leave the site immediately upon completion of the ceremony, without leaving behind any temporary article or installation.

"The Archaeological Survey of India shall prescribe appropriate conditions for the protection and preservation of the monument and its surroundings," it said.

"The ceremony shall be undertaken strictly in accordance with the applicable statutory requirements. No excavation, construction, structural alteration, permanent installation or damage to any monument, religious structure or property shall be permitted," it added.

The top court clarified that existing religious observances at the customary locations shall continue undisturbed.

"Equally, the lawful religious activities, access and enjoyment of the dargah and other institutions shall not be interfered with in any manner. The present arrangement shall not confer upon any person an additional right of entry, occupation or control over any portion of the hill," it said.

The Underlying Hilltop Dispute

The interim permission comes amid a dispute between Hindu worshippers and the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya dargah over ownership of the hilltop and the location of the ritual.

The Karthigai Deepam controversy at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple in Madurai centres on a dispute over where and by whom the lamp should be lit on the Thiruparankundram hill.

For decades, the deepam was lit at the Deepa Mandapam, near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes.

Hindu groups had sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, the stone lamp pillar located higher up the hill approximately 50 metres from the dargah.

The dargah side had told the apex court on Thursday that it is the owner of the whole of the top of the Thiruparankundram hill and opposed the demand by Hindu worshippers for permission to light the lamp.