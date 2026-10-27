Karnataka's voter count drops by nearly one crore post-SIR

Karnataka's final electoral roll, published on Tuesday, reveals a significant dip of nearly one crore voters following the Special Intensive Revision process, impacting the state's demographic election data.

IMAGE: The SIR exercise underway. Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka's final electoral roll was published on Tuesday.

The state's voter count has decreased by nearly one crore post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The total number of voters now stands at 4.55 crore, down from 5.54 crore before the SIR.

The final rolls include 2.25 crore male, 2.29 crore female, and 2,841 third-gender electors.

Over 6.83 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age group.

The final electoral roll in Karnataka was published on Tuesday, with the number seeing a dip of nearly one crore post-SIR.

Karnataka's Revised Voter Statistics

The southern state has 4.55 crore voters in the final roll published following the SIR process, the CEO's office said.

The number of voters reduced by 99.32 lakh following the publication of the final rolls.

The state had 5,54,32,314 voters before the Special Intensive Revision. It now stands at 4,55,00,011.

According to the CEO's office, the final rolls comprise 2,25,40,493 male voters, 2,29,12,355 female voters and 2,841 third-gender electors.

Over 6.83 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age group, it said.