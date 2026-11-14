Karnataka Woman Found Alive After Man Jailed For Her Murder

Discover the shocking case from Mandya, Karnataka, where a woman presumed murdered since 2019 was found alive, exposing alleged police lapses and leading to a man's release after over two years of wrongful imprisonment.

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Key Points A woman, missing since 2019 and presumed murdered, was found alive on November 11.

A man named Rajesh spent over two years and five months in jail, accused of her murder, based on a confession and witness statements.

The woman stated she left her parental home in 2019 due to an unhappy arranged marriage and lived with the man she loved, denying any knowledge of Rajesh or the murder case.

A DSP-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate alleged lapses in the original murder investigation and the basis for Rajesh's arrest and chargesheet.

Rajesh, a daily wage quarry worker, claims he was falsely implicated and tortured by police to extract a confession.

A woman presumed murdered after going missing in 2019 has been found alive, while a man arrested for allegedly killing her spent over two years in jail, prompting a DSP-level inquiry into alleged investigation lapses, police said on Saturday.

The woman, has been placed in a Santwana Kendra (women's shelter) after a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) was registered at Bindiganavile Police Station on November 11, following a tip-off from defence advocate Natesh, they said.

Woman's Disappearance And Initial Investigation

Speaking to reporters here, Mandya Superintendent of Police Shobha Rani confirmed that the woman, who has been found alive, was married off by her father to Manjunath in 2019. Later, she returned home saying she was unwell and went missing on July 3, 2019.

Following this, her family lodged a missing person complaint at Pandavapura Police Station on the same day, she said.

Subsequently, all efforts were made to trace her, but she could not be found. In 2021, the missing case was moved to the undetected file as she remained untraced, the officer said.

On August 11, 2021, the missing woman's father, Nagaraj, approached Pandavapura Police Station and informed that two persons had told him that a man named Rajesh had taken his daughter away on the very day she went missing, murdered her that night and threw her body into Cauvery river, the SP said.

Based on her father's complaint, a murder case was registered. Subsequently, Inspector Prabhakar, who has since retired, conducted the investigation, arrested the accused and filed a chargesheet, she said.

Accused Man's Ordeal And Allegations

According to the SP, on November 11, accused Rajesh's lawyer informed the police that the woman was alive. In connection with this, an NCR was registered at Bindiganavile Police Station, and the woman was taken to a counselling centre.

However, the woman told the police in her statement that, apart from knowing that a missing complaint had been registered, she had no knowledge of the subsequent incidents.

"However, a detailed inquiry still needs to be conducted. As far as the murder case is concerned, it has already been chargesheeted and the charge sheet has been taken on file by the court, with the trial currently underway," the SP said.

Responding to a question on what basis Rajesh was arrested when no body was found, the officer said the chargesheet was filed based on Rajesh's alleged confession and statements given by two other persons. The case is currently pending trial before the court.

Following the woman's reappearance, the SP ordered a detailed inquiry by a DSP to examine the alleged lapses in the investigation, the circumstances surrounding the case and the basis for filing the chargesheet.

The officer said the investigating officer, Prabhakar, had since retired and that the inquiry would establish how the case was investigated and why the accused was chargesheeted.

Rajesh, a daily wage quarry worker, alleged that he was falsely implicated and tortured in police custody to extract a confession. After spending two years and five months in jail before securing bail, he said his life was ruined.

He blamed the retired inspector for falsely implicating him in the case and said people called him a murderer and scolded his parents.

"I was kept at the police station for around 15 days, where I was subjected to electric shocks and beaten with boots. I was threatened with the arrest of my sister and brother-in-law if I did not confess to the crime," he claimed, while speaking to reporters.

He also claimed that he was taken to Madikeri and kept there for another week, where the police allegedly made him identify a location near the Cauvery river as the place where the body had been dumped.

Rajesh denied knowing the woman in question or having visited her house. He said he had merely lent his phone to a person at a bus stand who wanted to make a call and had no knowledge of the alleged crime.

Woman's Account And New Revelations

Meanwhile, the woman told reporters that she had never known Rajesh or anything about the murder case. She said she left her parental home in 2019 because she was unhappy with the marriage her father arranged with her maternal uncle.

"My father married me off against my wishes, so I left with the man I loved," she said, adding that she had lived in Tamil Nadu before returning to Karnataka and would testify in court to help clarify the case.

Her husband, Nagendra, also told the media that they had married six years ago at Male Mahadeshwara Hills and said he would appear in court.