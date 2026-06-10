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Home  » News » Homemaker Dies By Suicide With Licensed Revolver In Karnataka

Homemaker Dies By Suicide With Licensed Revolver In Karnataka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 10, 2026 21:12 IST

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In Chikkamagaluru, a 55-year-old homemaker tragically died by suicide with her licensed revolver, with police investigating the incident and a suicide note found.

Key Points

  • A 55-year-old woman in Chikkamagaluru tragically died by suicide using her licensed revolver.
  • The deceased, identified as homemaker Suma, left a suicide note that did not hold anyone responsible for her death.
  • Preliminary investigations indicate she had been suffering from depression for five years and was on medication for two years.
  • Basavanahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting further investigations.

A 55-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after she shot herself with a licensed revolver at her residence here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Suma, a homemaker, lived in Halenahalli Layout here, they said.

 

Investigation Into Tragic Incident

Police said she had left behind a suicide note, the contents of which are being examined. However, she did not hold anyone responsible for her death.

According to police, she shot herself with her licensed revolver when no one else was at home.

Citing preliminary investigations, a senior police officer said the woman had allegedly been battling depression for the past five years and had been on medication for the condition for the past two years.

Her husband, a businessman, was away for work in Bengaluru when the incident occurred, he said.

The woman is survived by her husband and two children, he added.

The exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The Basavanahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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