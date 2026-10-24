Mother, Daughter Die In Hubballi After Alleged Poisoning Over Loan Pressure

A tragic incident in Hubballi, Karnataka, saw a mother and her elder daughter die on Saturday after an alleged poisoning, reportedly driven by overwhelming pressure from lenders over loan repayment.

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Key Points A mother and her elder daughter died on Saturday in Hubballi, Karnataka, after an alleged poisoning incident.

The mother reportedly administered poison to her three children and consumed it herself due to pressure from lenders over loan repayment.

The deceased are identified as Savita (42) and her daughter Nivedita alias Gadigevva (8).

Savita's two other daughters, Bhagyalakshmi (6) and Harshita (9), are currently undergoing treatment.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident in Karadigudda village, Dharwad District.

A woman and her elder daughter died on Saturday after she allegedly administered poison to her three children and consumed it herself, unable to bear the pressure from lenders over loan repayment, police said.

Tragic Incident Details

The deceased have been identified as Savita (42) and her elder daughter Nivedita alias Gadigevva (8), they said.

The two died while undergoing treatment at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital in Hubballi. However, Savita's two other daughters, Bhagyalakshmi (6) and Harshita (9), are continuing to receive treatment, police said.

The incident has been reported from Karadigudda village in Dharwad District, they said.

According to preliminary information, Savita had borrowed money from various self-help groups. She had allegedly mortgaged agricultural land for Rs three lakh and had also taken private loans amounting to another Rs two lakh.

Savita reportedly took the extreme step, allegedly unable to withstand the pressure from lenders. She is said to have first given poison to her three children before consuming it herself, a senior police officer said.

All four were admitted to hospital after consuming poison. However, Savita and her elder daughter succumbed despite medical treatment, he said.

Police said circumstances surrounding the incident are being ascertained and further investigation is underway.