Karnataka's Vision For AI Leadership: First Government AI University And AI Hub

Karnataka is set to become a global leader in responsible Artificial Intelligence innovation with the establishment of India's first government-driven AI University and an AI Hub, announced Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Key Points Karnataka to establish India's first government-driven Artificial Intelligence University.

An AI Hub will be set up as an incubation centre for AI research and development by startups and companies.

The initiative aims to build world-class AI talent, advance research, and strengthen collaboration between academia, industry, and government.

Karnataka envisions becoming an AI-native state, using AI responsibly to improve governance and everyday lives.

Chief Minister Shivakumar invited Google to partner in developing AI solutions for education, healthcare, agriculture, and governance.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday announced that Karnataka will establish India's first government-driven Artificial Intelligence University, reaffirming the state's ambition to become a global leader in responsible AI innovation. He also announced that the government will set up an AI Hub as an incubation centre for research and development in AI by startups, companies and others. The chief minister made these announcements while inaugurating Google I/O Connect India 2026 here, which is being attended by technology leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, developers, researchers and policymakers from across India and the world.

Pioneering AI Education And Research

Shivakumar said the proposed university would play a pivotal role in building world-class AI talent, advancing research and strengthening collaboration between academia, industry and government. He said Artificial Intelligence is the defining technological revolution of the present generation, comparable to the transformative impact of the steam engine, electricity, the internet and mobile technology.

Karnataka's Vision For AI Leadership

"Bengaluru is not just India's technology capital but one of the world's most vibrant innovation ecosystems. Karnataka's vision is to build one of the world's leading centres for responsible Artificial Intelligence," the CM said. Shivakumar said Karnataka currently contributes nearly 40 per cent of India's software exports, while Bengaluru is home to over 17,000 startups and thousands of Global Capability Centres that design and engineer products for the global market. He said the state's first ambition is to become an AI-native state, where Artificial Intelligence is used responsibly to improve governance and everyday lives rather than remaining a technological slogan. "AI must help teachers teach better, doctors diagnose diseases earlier, farmers receive better advisory services, citizens access government services with dignity and speed, and small businesses compete confidently," he said.

Strengthening Partnerships And Digital Infrastructure

The CM praised Google for its long-standing partnership with Karnataka, noting that for over two decades the company has chosen Bengaluru as one of its most important global centres for engineering, research and innovation. He said Google's products, including Search, Android, YouTube, Maps, Chrome, Gmail and Google Pay, have transformed how Indians access knowledge, conduct business and interact with government services. According to him, Karnataka will continue strengthening its position as India's technology hub by expanding its digital infrastructure, including data centres, to support AI innovation, cloud computing and next-generation digital services. He said the government aims to build a robust ecosystem that supports AI research, hyperscale computing and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and position Karnataka as one of the world's leading centres for responsible Artificial Intelligence.

Future Collaborations And Innovation Drive

Calling for a stronger partnership, Shivakumar invited Google to collaborate with Karnataka in building AI solutions for education, healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience, urban mobility and governance. He outlined five key areas for collaboration: Developing AI tools for education, healthcare, agriculture and small businesses; supporting startups solving Indian challenges at scale; expanding AI learning opportunities for students across Karnataka; making the state a global laboratory for responsible technology; and deepening Google's commitment as a long-term ecosystem partner. Emphasising Karnataka's innovation-driven culture, the chief minister said technological revolutions begin with curiosity and the willingness to ask, "What if we could do this differently?" He urged developers to "build boldly", entrepreneurs to "dream big", researchers to continue innovating and students to never stop learning, saying Karnataka would continue shaping the future of technology while ensuring AI remains innovative, inclusive and trusted.