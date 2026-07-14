Karnataka's Vision For AI Leadership: First Government AI University And AI Hub

Karnataka is set to become a global leader in responsible Artificial Intelligence innovation with the establishment of India's first government-driven AI University and an AI Hub, announced Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday announced that Karnataka will establish India's first government-driven Artificial Intelligence University, reaffirming the state's ambition to become a global leader in responsible AI innovation. He also announced that the government will set up an AI Hub as an incubation centre for research and development in AI by startups, companies and others. The chief minister made these announcements while inaugurating Google I/O Connect India 2026 here, which is being attended by technology leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, developers, researchers and policymakers from across India and the world.
Key Points
- Karnataka to establish India's first government-driven Artificial Intelligence University.
- An AI Hub will be set up as an incubation centre for AI research and development by startups and companies.
- The initiative aims to build world-class AI talent, advance research, and strengthen collaboration between academia, industry, and government.
- Karnataka envisions becoming an AI-native state, using AI responsibly to improve governance and everyday lives.
- Chief Minister Shivakumar invited Google to partner in developing AI solutions for education, healthcare, agriculture, and governance.
Pioneering AI Education And Research
Karnataka's Vision For AI Leadership
"Bengaluru is not just India's technology capital but one of the world's most vibrant innovation ecosystems. Karnataka's vision is to build one of the world's leading centres for responsible Artificial Intelligence," the CM said. Shivakumar said Karnataka currently contributes nearly 40 per cent of India's software exports, while Bengaluru is home to over 17,000 startups and thousands of Global Capability Centres that design and engineer products for the global market. He said the state's first ambition is to become an AI-native state, where Artificial Intelligence is used responsibly to improve governance and everyday lives rather than remaining a technological slogan. "AI must help teachers teach better, doctors diagnose diseases earlier, farmers receive better advisory services, citizens access government services with dignity and speed, and small businesses compete confidently," he said.