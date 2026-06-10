Karnataka Launches AI-Ready KEO PCs To Bridge Digital Divide

Karnataka is making a significant stride in digital inclusion by deploying 2,000 indigenously developed AI-ready KEO PCs to rural libraries and schools, empowering students with crucial AI literacy and digital skills across the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka is deploying 2,000 indigenously developed AI-ready KEO PCs to rural libraries and educational institutions.

Priced at Rs 18,999, these KEO PCs aim to extend AI and digital skills beyond Bengaluru to underserved communities.

The systems support AI literacy, spoken English, digital skills, and competitive exam preparation for students in classes 6-10.

Built on open-source architecture with a RISC-V processor, KEO PCs function locally, ensuring access even with weak internet connectivity.

This initiative, part of ArivuKendra.ai and Schools.ai, seeks to reduce the digital divide and create AI-ready youth across 239 taluks.

Karnataka is set to deploy the first batch of 2,000 AI-ready KEO PCs across the state. KEO is the indigenously developed AI-ready personal computers and is priced at Rs 18,999, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"The rollout marks a significant step in Karnataka's efforts to take artificial intelligence beyond Bengaluru and into rural libraries, schools and communities. In the first phase, a majority of the systems will be deployed in rural libraries, with the remaining units being distributed across educational institutions," it said.

Empowering Rural Karnataka with AI Technology

These systems are designed to support AI literacy, spoken English, digital skills, competitive exam preparation, prompt engineering and Karnataka State Board learning content for students in classes six to 10. The initiative is part of a larger vision under ArivuKendra.ai and Schools.ai to deploy AI-enabled systems across 239 taluks, ensuring that rural students and youth are not left behind in the AI revolution, the statement said.

Built on an open-source architecture and powered by a RISC-V processor, KEO enables artificial intelligence applications to run locally on the device. This allows the systems to function effectively even in areas with weak internet connectivity, bringing access to advanced tools to last-mile users across Karnataka.

Minister Kharge Reviews KEO PC Rollout

Karnataka Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge, on Wednesday visited the KEONICS manufacturing facility in Peenya to review the assembly and rollout of KEO. He also inspected the assembly line, interacted with engineers and technical teams, and reviewed production readiness.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharge said Karnataka is taking AI beyond Bengaluru and into rural libraries, schools and communities. "The first batch of 2,000 AI-ready KEO PCs marks an important step in ensuring that access to technology reaches every corner of the state," he noted.

According to him, these systems will support AI literacy, digital skills, and learning outcomes for students, while also enabling access in low-connectivity environments. The minister said, "This is not just a technology rollout-it is a step towards reducing the digital divide, creating AI-ready youth, and ensuring that the future of technology belongs to every child in Karnataka."