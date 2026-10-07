Taluk Surveyor Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe In Ballari

A government official in Ballari, Karnataka, has been arrested by Lokayukta police for allegedly accepting a Rs 18,000 bribe for a layout road sketch, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption.

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Key Points Karnataka Lokayukta police arrested a 51-year-old taluk surveyor in Ballari.

The official, Hanumanthappa, was accused of demanding a Rs 18,000 bribe for a layout road sketch.

Lokayukta police set up a trap and apprehended him while accepting the bribe.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Investigation into the bribery case is currently ongoing.

A 51-year-old government official was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 from a man for providing a layout road sketch here, Lokayukta police said.

Details Of The Bribery Case

The accused was identified as Hanumanthappa, a taluk surveyor, they said.

According to Ballari Lokayukta police, a complaint was lodged by a resident of MRV Layout, alleging that Hanumanthappa had demanded Rs 18,000 for providing the layout road sketch.

Based on the complaint, Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the surveyor while he was allegedly accepting the bribe amount, a senior police official said.

A case was registered under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, police said.

The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway, they added.