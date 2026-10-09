Massive Crackdown: Karnataka Seizes Rs 4.76 Crore Worth Of Diverted PDS Rice

Karnataka has launched a significant three-day crackdown on the illegal diversion of subsidised Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, resulting in seizures worth Rs 4.76 crore and the suspension of officials.

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Key Points Karnataka authorities seized 5.65 lakh kg of PDS rice and 24 vehicles, totalling Rs 4.76 crore, in a three-day crackdown.

Six criminal cases were registered against nine people under the Essential Commodities Act, 1981.

Major seizures included 4.22 lakh kg in Belagavi and 35,000 kg of FCI rice at Attibele, allegedly for export to Africa.

A preliminary audit found significant discrepancies in rice trading by Annapurneshwari Enterprises during August and September 2026.

Two food department officials were suspended on October 9 for allegedly releasing seized goods without proper procedure.

Karnataka authorities have seized 5.65 lakh kg of rice meant for the PDS, valued at Rs 1.34 crore, and 24 transport vehicles worth Rs 3.41 crore during a three-day statewide crackdown on illegal diversion of subsidised foodgrain.

Six criminal cases have been registered under the Essential Commodities Act, 1981, against nine people, with the total value of the seized rice and vehicles estimated at Rs 4.76 crore, according to the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in a statement.

Statewide Crackdown Details

The crackdown, on the directions of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad, involved coordinated operations by officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Commercial Taxes Department, Agricultural Marketing Department, police and excise departments.

The largest seizure was reported from Belagavi district, where officials raided Sri Banashankari Agro Processing Pvt Ltd at Lokur village in Kagwad taluk. They seized 4,22,800 kg of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice worth Rs 98.67 lakh, impounded 19 trucks valued at Rs 2.66 crore and sealed the processing facility, the department said.

In another major operation, officials intercepted a truck carrying 35,000 kg of Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice at the Attibele checkpost in Bengaluru Rural district. The rice, valued at Rs 11.63 lakh, was allegedly packaged under the brand name 'WoW' with the tagline 'Rice for Africa', pointing to an alleged attempt to divert PDS grain for export.

Investigations revealed that Mandya-based Annapurneshwari Enterprises had allegedly purchased FCI rice, processed it at a mill and sold it to Madhya Pradesh-based Sailor Exports Limited for shipment to Africa through Chennai port, the department said.

An FIR has been registered in the case.

Major Diversion Cases Uncovered

A preliminary audit reportedly found that the entities had traded up to 56,459.87 quintals of rice during August and September 2026, against documented FCI purchases of only 5,000 quintals. The Mandya Deputy Director has issued show-cause notices to the parties concerned, it said.

In Belagavi district, joint teams also intercepted 71,800 kg of PDS rice being transported in three trucks allegedly bound for Maharashtra. The grain was reportedly being repackaged in branded bags for sale in the open market. Separate FIRs were registered at Nipani Rural and Malamaruti police stations.

In Vijayapura city, Jalanagar police seized an abandoned truck carrying 35,392 kg of rice worth Rs 8.26 lakh after its driver allegedly fled during the operation.

Action Against Erring Officials

The department also initiated action against officials accused of dereliction of duty. Food and Civil Supplies Commissioner B Poornima issued suspension orders on October 9 against Hukkeri Taluk Food Inspector Praveen Sagar and Shirastedar L B Dange pending a departmental inquiry.

The two officials had allegedly released a truck and rice seized from an unauthorised storage facility operated by Ravi Traders in Bastawad village without registering an FIR or informing senior officials, the department said.

Arshad commended the enforcement teams and warned of legal action against those involved in the diversion of PDS rice, including private traders, exporters and public officials, the department added.