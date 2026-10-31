Mother Alleges Teacher Harassment Led To Class 9 Student's Suicide

A class 9 student in Tumakuru, Karnataka, has tragically died by suicide, with her mother alleging sexual and mental harassment by a school teacher, leading to the teacher's arrest under the POCSO Act.

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Key Points A class 9 student in Tumakuru, Karnataka, allegedly died by suicide at her home on Friday evening.

Her mother claims the girl was sexually and mentally harassed by a school teacher, who sent inappropriate messages.

The mother had informed the school principal and management on October 30 about the alleged harassment.

A case has been registered against the teacher, principal, and school management under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and for abetment of suicide.

The accused teacher was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

A class 9 student allegedly died by suicide at her home in this district, with her mother alleging that her daughter was being sexually and mentally harassed by a teacher at her school.

The incident occurred at Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district on Friday evening, they said.

Mother Alleges Harassment

According to a complaint filed by the girl's mother, her 15-year-old daughter had recently become withdrawn. When questioned, she alleged that one of her teacher had been sexually and mentally harassing her, touching her inappropriately and sending obscene messages to her on WhatsApp.

The teacher had allegedly asked the girl to delete the messages, which she subsequently did, the complaint stated.

On October 30, the girl's mother and brother visited the school and informed the principal and management head about the alleged harassment. The school authorities told them that they would inquire into the matter and take appropriate action, the FIR said.

The girl later returned home in the school vehicle. Her mother and brother, who had gone to a weekly market, returned home around 7 pm and found her hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall, the complaint stated.

The mother alleged that the harassment by the teacher had driven her daughter to take the extreme step. She also held the school management and other teachers responsible, alleging that they failed to act despite being informed about the matter.

Police Action And Investigation

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the teacher, principal and school management under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and for abetment of suicide. The accused teacher was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

Further investigation is underway.