Senior Prison Official Held Over Forged Supreme Court Order In Convict Release Case

A high-ranking prison official in Karnataka has been arrested in connection with the fraudulent release of a life convict using a forged Supreme Court order, sparking a major investigation into corruption and alleged sexual exploitation within the prison system.

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Key Points A Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), M Somashekar, has been arrested in Karnataka for his alleged role in the fraudulent release of a life convict in 2018.

The release was facilitated by a forged Supreme Court order, with a prison assistant, Srikanth S, creating the fake document.

The convict's wife, also implicated and arrested, alleged sexual exploitation by Somashekar in exchange for her husband's release.

The investigation began after a complaint from the Bengaluru Central Prison Superintendent, uncovering the conspiracy that led to the convict's release on November 13, 2018.

Somashekar was taken into custody after failing to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the high-profile case.

A DIG-level official has been arrested for allegedly assisting in the release of a life convict by forging a Supreme Court order in 2018, police said on Monday.

The accused, M Somashekar, who was then the Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prisons is presently serving as the Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), North Zone, Kalaburagi, they said.

The wife of the convict who was also arrested in the case during investigation alleged that Somashekar had sexually exploited her for the purpose of securing the release of her husband from the Central Prison, police said, adding that an investigation in respect of this allegation is underway.

Investigation Uncovers Forged Order

According to police, the matter came to light after the current Superintendent (In-charge) of Bengaluru Central Prison filed a complaint at Parappana Agrahara Police Station in May this year that a convict prisoner had been released on November 13, 2018 by forging a purported order of the Supreme Court, following which a case was registered.

During the course of investigation, the police found that convict prisoner had been tried in a case registered at Chickpet Police Station before the Fast Track Court-I and, on July 12, 2004, had been sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000, a senior police officer said.

Although the accused had filed appeals before the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the sentence, it was upheld by the higher courts, he said.

Conspiracy Details Emerge

During the investigation, it was revealed that Srikanth S, who was then working as a second division assistant in the Convict Prisoner Section of the Central Prison, had forged a copy of an order purportedly issued by the Supreme Court in the criminal appeal of the convict prisoner in question, showing that an order for his release had been passed on November 2, 2018, the officer said.

Based on the forged order, the covict prisoner was released from the Central Prison on November 13, 2018. During investigation, the wife of the convict prisoner was also examined. She stated that the then Chief Superintendent had also assisted in securing the release of her husband from the Central Prison, police added.

Arrests And Ongoing Probe

The police arrested both Srikanth and the convict prisoner's wife and they were remanded to judicial custody.

As the investigation progressed, it was found Somashekar had failed to cooperate with the investigation during the course of the case and had concealed relevant information, police said.

Subsequently, he was taken into custody on Sunday and produced before a Court. For the purpose of further investigation, he was taken into police custody for interrogation, police added.