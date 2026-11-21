Karnataka Police have detained a man in West Bengal's Nadia district, uncovering a sophisticated Rs 40 lakh cyber fraud that exploited unsuspecting women by using their bank accounts for illicit transactions.

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Key Points Karnataka Police detained a man in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday in connection with a Rs 40 lakh cyber fraud.

Around 15 women in Shantipur were allegedly duped into opening bank accounts, each paid Rs 2,000, which were then used to route fraudulent money.

The women became aware of the fraud after receiving police notices from Karnataka regarding suspicious transactions.

One suspect has been detained, and a manhunt is underway for two others involved in the scheme.

A team of Karnataka Police arrived in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday and detained a local man in connection with his alleged involvement in a Rs 40 lakh cyber fraud, a senior officer said.

Bank accounts of around 15 women were used to route the proceeds of the crime, he said.

How The Cyber Fraud Unfolded

The women, residents of Ramnagar Para under Shantipur Police Station, have alleged that three men approached them with assurances of arranging bank loans and collected their personal documents to open bank accounts in their names. Each woman was allegedly paid Rs 2,000 for opening an account, the officer said.

The fraud came to light when the women began receiving police notices from Karnataka in connection with the suspicious transactions, he said.

The women claimed they had no knowledge that the accounts were being used to transfer money linked to cyber fraud, he said.

"After receiving the first notice, some of them contacted Haldar, who assured them that he would settle the matter and collected Rs 1,000 from each of them," he said.

However, the notices continued to arrive, leaving the women worried about their possible involvement in financial irregularities.

Police Investigation And Action

"The accounts came under scrutiny during an investigation into an alleged cyber fraud involving nearly Rs 40 lakh belonging to a resident of Karnataka," the officer said.

Investigators found that the money had allegedly been routed through bank accounts opened in the names of the women in Shantipur, he said.

Following the arrival of the Karnataka Police team, the women approached Shantipur police station and lodged a written complaint against the three.

The police then detained one of the three and launched a manhunt for the other two.

"We are going through the financial transactions as well as the respective roles of those whose names surfaced in connection with the opening of these accounts," the police officer said.