Karnataka plans 190-km-long tunnel to ease Bengaluru traffic

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said a 190 km long tunnel has been proposed to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru and within 45 days, the state government will be inviting public tenders for it.

IMAGE: Vehicles stuck in a massive Traffic jam near Yelahanka Airbase, in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, he said, "A 190 km long tunnel road has been proposed to combat traffic congestion in Bengaluru and eight companies have qualified for it. These companies will submit a feasibility report and we are preparing to call for public tenders within 45 days."

These companies will study and report on how the tunnel road should be, whether it should be four or six lanes, from where it should begin and end and a decision also needs to be taken on whether it should be expanded across Bengaluru, he said.

The deputy chief minister, who holds the Bengaluru City Development portfolio, said that since the project is of a very large scale and requires a huge amount of funding, it has to be done in several stages.

"We have proposed 190 km for now. Bellary Road, Old Madras Road, Esteem Mall Junction to Mekhri Circle, Miller Road, Chalukya Circle, Trinity Circle, Sarjapur Road, Hosur Road, Kanakapura Road to Krishna Rao Park, Mysore Road to Sirsi Circle, Magadi Road, Tumakuru Road to Yeshwantpur Junction, Outer Ring Road, Goraguntepalya, KR Puram, Silk Board areas have been identified.

"We have selected these areas on priority basis. The companies are going to study where and how this tunnel road can be made," he said.

He said Bengaluru needs at least a four-lane tunnel road.

Shivakumar also said that with the monsoon season ending, chief engineers have been given the responsibility to exert pressure on contractors to quickly complete the most important priority works, including drainage for rainwater flow.

Citing the huge traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru last week, Shivakumar said he has discussed the issue with the officials concerned and the traffic police.

He will visit Outer Ring road on October 7.

He also said that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike engineers should work with the help of traffic police to address the issue of potholes. At the places indicated by the traffic police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should quickly fill potholes, so that they cause no accidents.

The public can also inform the BBMP Commissioner about the potholes, he said, adding, "When it rains, it is normal to get potholes. Such roadblocks will be repaired immediately in important areas of the city," he added.

When asked whether the state would seek the Centre's help in easing Bengaluru's road congestion, he said, "Of course we will seek help from the Centre. Once these proposals are submitted, we will submit the proposal to the Centre.

"I have already met and discussed with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Vehicles arrive in Bengaluru through the National Highway and cause traffic congestion... I have discussed this matter with him about this matter. He also gave me advice and responded positively."