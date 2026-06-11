Goa Police Nab Karnataka Murder Accused On Train

Goa railway police swiftly apprehended Prashant Kumar Bhandari, a suspect in a Karnataka murder case, at Margao railway station after receiving crucial intelligence about his travel on the Hazrat Nizamuddin Express.

Key Points Goa railway police arrested a man wanted in a Karnataka murder case within hours of receiving intelligence.

Authorities from Karnataka provided a tip-off about the suspect travelling to Goa on the Hazrat Nizamuddin Express.

Personnel were deployed at Margao railway station, using CCTV and technical analysis to identify the suspect.

The arrested individual was identified as Prashant Kumar Bhandari, 36, from Darbhanga, Bihar.

Karnataka police have been informed for further legal procedures regarding the murder case.

Goa railway police on Thursday arrested a man wanted in a murder case registered in Karnataka within hours of receiving intelligence inputs about his movement, officials said.

Inter-State Police Cooperation Leads To Arrest

Authorities from Karnataka informed the police that a suspect involved in a murder case registered at Panambur police station in Mangaluru was likely travelling to Goa aboard the Hazrat Nizamuddin Express.

Acting on the tip-off, personnel from the Konkan Railway police station in South Goa were deployed at various locations in and around Margao railway station.

Using CCTV surveillance, technical analysis and intelligence inputs, the police team identified and apprehended the suspect after the train arrived, officials said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed his identity as Prashant Kumar Bhandari (36), a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Darbhanga district of Bihar, the police said.

The Karnataka police were informed about the suspect's arrest for further legal procedures, they added.