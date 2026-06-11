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Goa Police Nab Karnataka Murder Accused On Train

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 14:59 IST

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Goa railway police swiftly apprehended Prashant Kumar Bhandari, a suspect in a Karnataka murder case, at Margao railway station after receiving crucial intelligence about his travel on the Hazrat Nizamuddin Express.

Key Points

  • Goa railway police arrested a man wanted in a Karnataka murder case within hours of receiving intelligence.
  • Authorities from Karnataka provided a tip-off about the suspect travelling to Goa on the Hazrat Nizamuddin Express.
  • Personnel were deployed at Margao railway station, using CCTV and technical analysis to identify the suspect.
  • The arrested individual was identified as Prashant Kumar Bhandari, 36, from Darbhanga, Bihar.
  • Karnataka police have been informed for further legal procedures regarding the murder case.

Goa railway police on Thursday arrested a man wanted in a murder case registered in Karnataka within hours of receiving intelligence inputs about his movement, officials said.

Inter-State Police Cooperation Leads To Arrest

Authorities from Karnataka informed the police that a suspect involved in a murder case registered at Panambur police station in Mangaluru was likely travelling to Goa aboard the Hazrat Nizamuddin Express.

 

Acting on the tip-off, personnel from the Konkan Railway police station in South Goa were deployed at various locations in and around Margao railway station.

Using CCTV surveillance, technical analysis and intelligence inputs, the police team identified and apprehended the suspect after the train arrived, officials said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed his identity as Prashant Kumar Bhandari (36), a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Darbhanga district of Bihar, the police said.

The Karnataka police were informed about the suspect's arrest for further legal procedures, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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