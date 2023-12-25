News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka minister's shocker: Farmers wish for droughts

Karnataka minister's shocker: Farmers wish for droughts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 25, 2023 21:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karnataka Minister for Sugar and Agriculture Marketing Shivanand Patil's statement that farmers wish for repeated droughts in the state so that their loans get waived has caused a stir, with the opposition on Monday terming it as an 'affront' to the farming community and seeking his removal from the Ministry.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Coming down heavily on the Congress government over the remark, the BJP has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take his resignation.

Patil had in September stoked a controversy for his statement that cases of farmer suicides started rising after the compensation amount to the kin of the deceased was hiked from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

 

Speaking at an event in Belagavi on Sunday, Patil said, "Krishna river water is free, current is also free. The chief minister also gave seeds and fertiliser. Farmers will only wish that there should be repeated droughts, because their loans will be waived. You should not wish that way -- even if you don't wish there will be drought once in three-four years."

Noting that the state was reeling under one of the worst droughts and CM Siddaramaiah has already announced waiver of interest on medium term loans, he said, "Some (CMs) had waived loans itself, I need not tell you that, whether Siddaramaiah or Kumaraswamy or Yediyurappa (as CMs) have waived farm loan in the past."

The government will come to the rescue of farmers when they are in distress, but it is difficult for any dispensation to do it always, he said adding that 'with all these forethoughts if we grow, certainly we will have a great future'.

Calling the Minister's statement 'irresponsible', state Bharatiya Janata Party president B Y Vijayendra hit out at the Congress government in the state. Recalling that Patil had made 'arrogant' comments on farmers' suicides in the past, the saffron party leader said, "Shivanand Patil has once again insulted the farmers. I urge the chief minister to immediately call him and expostulate him, and if he is not able to mend himself, take his resignation."

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said this attitude of Congress and its government against the farmers, who feed the country, is 'unfortunate' and the BJP strongly condemns it.

Former BJP national general secretary C T Ravi accused Patil of insulting farmers and farming culture by making such statements, and that he was not fit to continue as minister even for a minute.

Demanding Patil's immediate removal, he said, "Making him continue as Minister will make Congress a party to his sins. This shows the height of intoxication of power. If the CM doesn't act, people will act... farmers are not beggars, no one can tolerate such a statement."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Farmers are not enjoying any freedom'
'Farmers are not enjoying any freedom'
'No magic bullet to agriculture reforms'
'No magic bullet to agriculture reforms'
Farmers labelled villain in stubble burning issue: SC
Farmers labelled villain in stubble burning issue: SC
Dhankhar-Kharge letter war over suspensions continues
Dhankhar-Kharge letter war over suspensions continues
Be professional: COAS amid row over civilian deaths
Be professional: COAS amid row over civilian deaths
MP: Vijayvargiya, Patel among 28 ministers sworn-in
MP: Vijayvargiya, Patel among 28 ministers sworn-in
Ashwin or Shardul? Harbhajan picks his playing XI
Ashwin or Shardul? Harbhajan picks his playing XI
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why India is unlikely to double farmers' income

Why India is unlikely to double farmers' income

Farm to fork: Going in favour of the grain

Farm to fork: Going in favour of the grain

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances