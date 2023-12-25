Karnataka minister's shocker: Farmers wish for droughts

Karnataka Minister for Sugar and Agriculture Marketing Shivanand Patil's statement that farmers wish for repeated droughts in the state so that their loans get waived has caused a stir, with the opposition on Monday terming it as an 'affront' to the farming community and seeking his removal from the Ministry.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Coming down heavily on the Congress government over the remark, the BJP has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take his resignation.

Patil had in September stoked a controversy for his statement that cases of farmer suicides started rising after the compensation amount to the kin of the deceased was hiked from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Speaking at an event in Belagavi on Sunday, Patil said, "Krishna river water is free, current is also free. The chief minister also gave seeds and fertiliser. Farmers will only wish that there should be repeated droughts, because their loans will be waived. You should not wish that way -- even if you don't wish there will be drought once in three-four years."

Noting that the state was reeling under one of the worst droughts and CM Siddaramaiah has already announced waiver of interest on medium term loans, he said, "Some (CMs) had waived loans itself, I need not tell you that, whether Siddaramaiah or Kumaraswamy or Yediyurappa (as CMs) have waived farm loan in the past."

The government will come to the rescue of farmers when they are in distress, but it is difficult for any dispensation to do it always, he said adding that 'with all these forethoughts if we grow, certainly we will have a great future'.

Calling the Minister's statement 'irresponsible', state Bharatiya Janata Party president B Y Vijayendra hit out at the Congress government in the state. Recalling that Patil had made 'arrogant' comments on farmers' suicides in the past, the saffron party leader said, "Shivanand Patil has once again insulted the farmers. I urge the chief minister to immediately call him and expostulate him, and if he is not able to mend himself, take his resignation."

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said this attitude of Congress and its government against the farmers, who feed the country, is 'unfortunate' and the BJP strongly condemns it.

Former BJP national general secretary C T Ravi accused Patil of insulting farmers and farming culture by making such statements, and that he was not fit to continue as minister even for a minute.

Demanding Patil's immediate removal, he said, "Making him continue as Minister will make Congress a party to his sins. This shows the height of intoxication of power. If the CM doesn't act, people will act... farmers are not beggars, no one can tolerate such a statement."