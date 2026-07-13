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Karnataka minister deboarded from state bus for lack of change

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra July 13, 2026 10:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh experienced a surprising reality check when a BMTC bus conductor asked him to deboard for not having exact change, revealing the everyday challenges faced by public transport users and staff.

Karnataka transport minister deboarded from state bus

IMAGE: Karnataka transport minister Byrathi Suresh. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

Key Points

  • Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh was deboarded from a state-run bus.
  • The incident occurred because the minister lacked exact change for his ticket.
  • The bus conductor, unaware of Suresh's identity, insisted on exact payment or UPI.
  • Minister Suresh was conducting an incognito inspection of the transport department.
  • The minister complied politely, highlighting challenges in public transport.

Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh on Sunday got a reality check when he was made to deboard a state-run bus by its conductor for want of change, official sources said.

The BMTC employee could not identify the minister as he had put on mask to conceal his identity.

Minister's Incognito Inspection Reveals Ground Realities

According to the sources, the minister boarded the bus at Hebbal to travel to Nagashettihalli, as part of his efforts to have first-hand knowledge of the transport department's functioning.

As the conductor approached him for ticket, Suresh extended Rs 100 towards him.

The conductor said he does not have change for it and asked the passenger to give him exact change if he wished to continue the journey.

He even asked to pay through UPI but the minister expressed his inability to do so, the sources added.

 

Then, the conductor also showed his bag to indicate he did not have the change to give to the passenger.

Later, the conductor asked Suresh to get off the bus, the sources said, adding, the minister politely complied.

They added that the minister kept travelling from about 7 pm to 9 pm to understand the functioning of the department, the bus facilities, behaviour of the bus crew with passengers and the hardship of travellers and the transport department employees.

However, it was not known immediately what was the ticket fare on the said route where the minister boarded the bus.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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