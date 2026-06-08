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Father-Daughter Duo Busted In Rs 5.3 Crore Government Job Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 15:57 IST

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Bengaluru police have arrested a father and daughter for allegedly orchestrating a massive Rs 5.3 crore government job fraud, targeting over 40 aspirants with false promises of employment and fake training centres.

Key Points

  • A father and daughter were arrested in Bengaluru for a large-scale government job scam.
  • The duo allegedly defrauded over 40 job aspirants from North Karnataka of more than Rs 5.30 crore.
  • They promised jobs in various government departments, claiming influential contacts.
  • The accused issued fake appointment letters and established bogus training centres in multiple cities.
  • The Central Crime Branch (CCB) is continuing efforts to trace and recover the lost money.

A man and his daughter were arrested for allegedly cheating job seekers of more than Rs 5.30 crore by falsely claiming that they could get them government jobs using influential contacts, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Mansoor Ahmed and his daughter Shamshad Begum, they said.

 

How The Job Scam Unfolded

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) initiated a probe into the matter following a complaint by one of the victims on November 17, 2025, police said. More than 40 job seekers from North Karnataka were reportedly targeted, they added.

According to police, the woman and her father allegedly cheated job aspirants by falsely claiming that they had connections with senior government officials and political leaders who could secure jobs in Central and State Government departments. They allegedly promised employment in departments such as the Railways, Income Tax, Irrigation, Health, and Social Welfare.

The accused allegedly collected over Rs 5.30 crore, issued fake appointment letters, and even created fake training centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata, a senior police officer said. To make the job aspirants believe them, they reportedly paid four months' salary to some candidates, he said.

During the investigation, on June 4, the woman and her father were arrested, and legal action was taken against them, police said. Efforts are continuing to trace and recover the lost money, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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