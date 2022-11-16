News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka Jesuit school under fire for playing azaan, apologises

Karnataka Jesuit school under fire for playing azaan, apologises

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 16, 2022 15:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Jesuit school in Karnataka apologised after coming under fire for allegedly playing 'azaan' (call to public prayer) and making students offer namaaz at a cultural event.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Mother Teresa Memorial School at Shankaranarayana town in Kundapur Taluk of Udupi district organised a sports meet, ahead of which a cultural programme was held.

During the event on Monday, the students were allegedly asked to perform namaaz and azaan was played on the loudspeaker.

 

As the purported video of the event went viral, members of some Hindu organisations staged a protest in front of the school.

The school management apologised and admitted that it was a mistake to play azaan.

In another purported video, the school teacher is heard saying that the prayer was organised to show harmony and equality in the society, but it was a mistake to play azaan.

Some protestors countered saying that there cannot be any other song for national unity than the national anthem and the national song.

Some Hindu outfits staged a demonstration against the school management on Tuesday as well.

Mohan Gowda, spokesperson of the 'Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi', condemned the school management for 'forcing the Hindu students to perform namaaz'.

In a statement, Gowda alleged that the school had in the past banned Hindu students from wearing Bindi on the forehead, bangles and anklets, which was against the Karnataka Education Act.

He said he would lodge a complaint with the National Child Rights Commission and the state education department.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Loudspeaker Politics of the Right
The Loudspeaker Politics of the Right
Weaponising Hinduism will win elections, but...
Weaponising Hinduism will win elections, but...
'This is advantageous to our enemies'
'This is advantageous to our enemies'
Don't put pressure on Arshdeep, warns Jonty Rhodes
Don't put pressure on Arshdeep, warns Jonty Rhodes
Active Covid cases in India dip to 7,561
Active Covid cases in India dip to 7,561
Warrant out for ATS officer in Malegaon blast case
Warrant out for ATS officer in Malegaon blast case
ICC Ranking: Despite T20 WC loss, SKY retains top spot
ICC Ranking: Despite T20 WC loss, SKY retains top spot
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Azan doesn't violate rights of other faiths: HC

Azan doesn't violate rights of other faiths: HC

K'taka right-wing groups target mosque loudspeakers

K'taka right-wing groups target mosque loudspeakers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances