Karnataka halts Amazon, Swiggy, Bigbasket food licences over 'dhatura' sales

Karnataka's Food Safety and Drug Administration has suspended the food licences of major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, and Bigbasket over the dangerous online sale of toxic dhatura fruits and seeds, prioritising public health and food safety.

IMAGE: The dhatura fruit. Photograph: Unsplash

Key Points Karnataka government suspends food licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, and Bigbasket.



The suspension is due to the online sale and distribution of toxic dhatura fruits/seeds.

Authorities have also ordered the immediate suspension of licences for establishments supplying Dhatura to these platforms.

All online listings, advertisements, and promotional materials for dhatura intended for human consumption must be removed.

The Dhatura plant contains toxic properties, posing serious health risks if consumed.

The Karnataka government has directed authorities to suspend, until further orders, the food licences of e-commerce platforms Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and Bigbasket over the online sale and distribution of dhatura fruits/seeds, citing public health and food safety concerns.

The government also ordered the immediate suspension of the licences/registrations of establishments and sellers supplying products to the three online platforms.

It directed all concerned food business operators to remove listings, advertisements, and promotional material relating to dhatura intended for food or human consumption.

Why Licences Were Suspended

Known as 'thorn apple' in English, this plant is called 'Umathai' in Tamil.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Rules/Regulations made thereunder, the concerned competent authorities have been directed to take necessary action for the suspension, until further orders, of the food licences issued to the e-commerce platforms, namely Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and Bigbasket, and to submit a compliance report forthwith," the Food Safety and Drug Administration said in a press release.

The department said the issue came to its notice after dhatura fruits/seeds were found displayed for sale on certain online platforms under FSSAI licences/registrations.

"The dhatura plant possesses toxic properties, and the consumption of its fruits and seeds may cause serious adverse effects on human health," it said.

The department added that their sale, distribution, display for sale or promotion for food use or human consumption through online platforms was a matter of serious concern from the point of view of public health and food safety.

Ensuring Public Health And Compliance

The department directed food business operators to immediately discontinue all online listings, advertisements and promotional activities relating to dhatura fruits/seeds and strictly prohibited their sale or distribution for food or human consumption in future.

It said the suspension of the licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and Bigbasket would remain in force until further orders.

Upon receipt of compliance reports, the issue of revocation of the suspension would be considered separately after providing the concerned parties an opportunity of hearing.

"The concerned State/Central Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers have also been directed to take immediate action for the suspension of the licences/registrations of the establishments and sellers supplying the above-mentioned products to the said online entities, with immediate effect," the department said.

The government directed all the food business operators and online platforms concerned to ensure "strict and immediate compliance" with the directions in the interest of public health and food safety.