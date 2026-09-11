Karnataka govt's two-stanza Vande Mataram order sparks political storm

The Karnataka Congress government's recent order to limit the singing of 'Vande Mataram' to its first two stanzas at state functions has ignited a fierce political debate, with the BJP accusing the ruling party of "appeasement politics" and disrespecting the National Song.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with ex-CM Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, at the 'Druda Karnataka Sankalpa' event, celebrating 100 days of the new State government, in Bengaluru, September 10, 2026. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka's Congress government mandates only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at state events, excluding those with top dignitaries.

The decision aligns with a 1937 Congress Working Committee resolution regarding the National Song.

The Union home ministry previously directed all six stanzas to be sung when played with the National Anthem.

Opposition BJP criticises the order as "appeasement politics" and an insult to India's national symbol.

The controversy highlights differing interpretations and political sensitivities surrounding national symbols in India.

The Congress government in Karnataka has ordered that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung at its programmes, except those attended by the president, vice-president, prime minister or governor.

The order follows a decision taken by the state Cabinet on the playing or singing of Vande Mataram at government programmes and functions held in the state.

Understanding The Vande Mataram Directive

In January, the Union home ministry directed that all 6 stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung before the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, when both are played together.

The directive was issued as the Centre marked the 150th year of Vande Mataram.

However, the Congress Working Committee decided on August 19 to abide by its 1937 resolution on Vande Mataram, under which only 2 stanzas of the National Song would be sung at party events.

The decision came after the BJP accused Congress leaders of insulting Vande Mataram by not singing its full version at party events.

Rationale Behind Karnataka's Order

The preamble to the state government order dated September 8 said Vande Mataram had played a significant role in fostering nationalism, unity and patriotism during the Indian National Movement.

It said the Union home ministry had issued guidelines on the official version of the National Song and the protocol for singing or playing it at various government and public functions.

The guidelines specify occasions for playing and mass singing of the National Song, it said.

The state government said the order aimed to ensure uniformity, dignity and adherence to appropriate protocol while singing or playing Vande Mataram at government programmes and functions in Karnataka, depending on the occasion.

"In view of the matters explained in the preamble, it is hereby ordered that, in programmes organised by the state government, only the first two stanzas of the song Vande Mataram shall be sung, except at programmes attended by the president, vice-president, prime minister and governor," the order said.

BJP's Strong Opposition And Accusations

The opposition BJP in Karnataka on Thursday lashed out at the Congress government, terming the decision "appeasement politics".

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the Congress had no limits to its "appeasement politics", not even when it came to Vande Mataram.

"This is appeasement politics at its worst. Vande Mataram inspired our freedom struggle, stirred the spirit of nationalism and became a symbol of India's fight against colonial rule. And today, the Congress government is choosing to truncate and dilute that national symbol to suit its politics," he posted on 'X'.

Ashoka said national symbols belonged to the nation and not to political parties.

The LoP further said Karnataka will not remain silent while the Congress government insults the spirit of Vande Mataram in the name of appeasement.

"Withdraw this shameful order. Stop insulting our National Song. Put Bharat above vote-bank politics," he urged the Congress government.

Union Minister Joins The Criticism

Speaking at a public meeting in Ballari, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi attacked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and CM Shivakumar over the party-led government's decision on Vande Mataram.

"You cut Vande Mataram and divided the country. If you continue this, people in Karnataka will cut you down politically in the next election. This is the height of appeasement politics," he said.