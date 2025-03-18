HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Karnataka govt tables bill for Muslim quota in public contracts

Karnataka govt tables bill for Muslim quota in public contracts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 18, 2025 15:40 IST

x

The Karnataka government on Tuesday tabled a Bill in the legislative assembly to introduce 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks in the state assembly. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was tabled by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

On Friday, the Cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act, reserving 4 per cent of contracts for Muslims in civil works valued up to Rs 2 crore and goods/services contracts up to Rs 1 crore. This proposal was announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the 2025-26 Budget, presented on March 7.

 

Currently, Karnataka provides reservations in civil works contracts for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) at 24 per cent, Other Backward Classes (OBC)Category 1 at 4 per cent, and OBC Category 2A at 15 per cent.

There had been demands to include Muslims under Category 2B of the OBCs with a 4 per cent reservation.

The BJP has called the Karnataka government's move to provide a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts an "unconstitutional misadventure" and vowed to oppose it at all levels, including challenging it in court, until it is revoked.

The Bill presented on Tuesday further amends the KTPP Act, 1999, to implement the proposal outlined in the 2025-26 budget speech, according to its statement of objects and reasons.

The Bill aims to address unemployment among backward classes and promote their participation in government construction projects, reserving up to 4 per cent for individuals in Category 2B (Muslims) for works valued up to Rs 2 crore.

The Bill also provides for reservations among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes in the procurement of goods and services, excluding construction works, in notified departments, for contracts valued up to Rs 1 crore.

It encourages their participation in such procurement to the extent of 17.5 per cent for persons belonging to SC, 6.95 per cent for those belonging to ST, 4 per cent for Category 1 of OBC, 15 per cent for Category 2A, and 4 per cent for Category 2B (Muslims).

The Bill stated that the proposed legislative measure involves no additional expenditure.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Unconstitutional: Roll back 4% Muslim quota in contracts, BJP asks Sidda
Unconstitutional: Roll back 4% Muslim quota in contracts, BJP asks Sidda
K'taka budget: Sidda announces Muslim quota for govt supplies
K'taka budget: Sidda announces Muslim quota for govt supplies
Assam assembly scraps two-hour namaaz break for Muslim MLAs
Assam assembly scraps two-hour namaaz break for Muslim MLAs
'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji': Uddhav's reply to BJP's 'Jai Shri Ram'
'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji': Uddhav's reply to BJP's 'Jai Shri Ram'
Transition of Kapil Mishra: From BJP, Modi critic to Delhi minister
Transition of Kapil Mishra: From BJP, Modi critic to Delhi minister

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Masala Chole: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Reasons To Eat Beets Every Day

webstory image 3

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Lok Sabha0:19

PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Lok Sabha

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree0:53

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree

Nagpur riots: Mob torches vehicles, vandalise shops in Hasnapuri5:49

Nagpur riots: Mob torches vehicles, vandalise shops in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD