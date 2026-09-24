Karnataka Government Constitutes SIT For Fresh Probe Into 2012 Dharmasthala Rape-Murder Case

The Karnataka government has swiftly acted on a Supreme Court directive, forming a Special Investigation Team to conduct a fresh, time-bound investigation into the brutal 2012 Dharmasthala rape and murder case, aiming for justice.

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Key Points The Karnataka government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a fresh investigation into a 2012 case.

The probe concerns the brutal rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl on the outskirts of Dharmasthala.

The Supreme Court mandated this fresh investigation, directing its completion within a three-month period.

N Shashikumar, Inspector General of Police, has been appointed to lead the newly constituted SIT.

The SIT has been declared a police station under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, granting it full investigative powers.

The Karnataka government has constituted a SIT to conduct a fresh investigation into the 2012 brutal rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl on the outskirts of Dharmasthala. The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a fresh investigation into the case.

It had also ordered the Karnataka government to constitute a Special Investigation Team of efficient officers skilled in modern investigative technology, and that the investigation should be concluded within a period of three months.

SIT Leadership And Composition

The SIT will be headed by N Shashikumar, Inspector General of Police, who is presently awaiting posting, the government order dated September 24 said. Other members of the team are Mangaluru City Police Commissioner C H Sudhir Kumar Reddy, Nisha James, Superintendent of Police, State Intelligence, Bengaluru; Lokesh Jagalsar, Superintendent of Police, CID, Bengaluru; and Venkatesh Prasanna, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural district.

Legal Framework And Mandate

The government has declared the SIT as a police station under Section 2(1)(u) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, for matters falling within the territorial jurisdiction of Karnataka. The investigating officers of the SIT have been authorised to submit a police report before the competent court under Section 193 of the BNSS.

The SIT will function under the supervision of the Director General and Inspector General of Police, Bengaluru, the order said. The team has been directed to strictly comply with the directions issued in the judgment in Special Leave Petition (Crl.) No. 5763 of 2026, it said. The DGP and IGP has also been directed to promptly provide the SIT with additional officers, personnel and necessary resources required for the investigation.

The SIT has been asked to complete a comprehensive investigation into the case within three months and submit its final investigation report to the competent court. The DGP and IGP will submit a report to the state government after completion of the investigation.