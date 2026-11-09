How Bengaluru Police Unravelled The Gruesome Family Murder Case

Bengaluru police have successfully recovered all seven bodies of a family allegedly murdered by a cab driver, bringing a grim conclusion to a multi-state search and investigation into domestic disputes.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Bengaluru police on Monday recovered the last two bodies of seven family members allegedly murdered by a cab driver.

The deceased, identified as Shankar and Nalini, were found in the Shiradi Ghat forest area, completing the recovery of all seven victims.

The accused, cab driver Indusekar alias Sekar, allegedly killed a seven-year-old at his home and disposed of bodies across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The case unfolded after a missing-person complaint on November 3, leading to the accused's interrogation and subsequent revelation of body locations.

Police suspect the killings occurred over the past 15 to 20 days, possibly involving sedatives and attempts to mask the crime.

Police on Monday recovered the last two bodies of seven members of a family allegedly murdered by a cab driver over domestic disputes, finding them in the Shiradi Ghat forest area.

"Two more dead bodies have been found in the Shiradi Ghat forest area. The deceased have been identified as Shankar and Nalini. With this, all seven bodies have been recovered," DCP (North) B S Nemagoud said in a press note.

Recovery Of All Victims

Police had earlier recovered the bodies of the accused's wife and mother-in-law from the Yercaud forest area in Salem district of Tamil Nadu.

Two others, identified as Shivakumar and Divya, were found near the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru district, while the body of a seven-year-old boy, Puneeth, was recovered near Nandi Hills.

The accused, cab driver Indusekar alias Sekar, allegedly killed the seven-year-old at his house within the Rajajinagar police station limits in Bengaluru and dumped the bodies at different locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, police said.

Investigation Details Emerge

The case came to light after a missing-person complaint was registered at the Srirampura police station on November 3.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed where he had disposed of the bodies, after which police teams launched searches at various places.

The case was subsequently converted into a murder case and registered at the Rajajinagar police station.

Police said the killings are believed to have taken place over the past 15 to 20 days.

Investigators suspect that the accused may have administered sedatives to the victims before killing them, and are probing whether he turned up the television volume to drown out the noise during the assaults and avoid arousing the neighbours' suspicion.