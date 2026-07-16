Karnataka doctor stabbed to death, 8-yr-old son injured; wife held

Police in Dharwad are investigating the suspicious death of anaesthetist Dr. Kiran Honnannavar, whose wife has been taken into custody for questioning after he was found stabbed to death and their son seriously injured.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Dr. Kiran Honnannavar, a 45-year-old anaesthetist, was found fatally stabbed in his Dharwad apartment.

His eight-year-old son also suffered serious stab injuries in the same incident.

Police have detained Dr. Priya, the victim's wife, for questioning in connection with the murder.

Investigators suspect the incident may be linked to a domestic dispute, based on family complaints.

A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact motive.

A 45-year-old anaesthetist has allegedly been stabbed to death at his apartment in Dharwad, while his eight-year-old son sustained serious stab injuries in an apparent attack, police said on Thursday.

His wife Dr Priya, has been taken into custody for questioning, they added.

The deceased, Dr Kiran Honnannavar, worked at a private hospital and was a resident of Ranka Stello Apartments on Karnataka University Road.

Investigation Into Fatal Stabbing

According to police, Honnannavar was found lying in a pool of blood on a bedroom mattress with fatal stab injuries to his neck on Wednesday.

His son was also found with severe stab injuries in what police suspect was an attempt on the child's life.

Acting on information, police rescued the boy and shifted him to a hospital.

Wife Detained For Questioning

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident may have been linked to a domestic dispute, based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family members.

Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said they are trying to ascertain what really transpired.

He said that Priya, a doctor with an MBBS degree, had allegedly answered calls made to her husband's mobile phone by his relatives and friends since Tuesday evening and each time she told a different story about his whereabouts.

Motive Remains Unclear

"Why the incident happened, for what reason needs to be ascertained. Only three people -- husband, wife and child -- were at home. No one has come from outside. We need to investigate what really happened. A murder case has been registered," the Commissioner told reporters.

Stating that the wife is in a complete state of shock and was making incoherent statements, he further said the exact motive behind the murder will be known only after the investigation.

Police said that the child is said to be autistic, and it needs to be verified. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.