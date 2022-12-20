News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Karnataka: Defiant Eshwarappa says he will be minister again

Karnataka: Defiant Eshwarappa says he will be minister again

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 20, 2022 16:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sulking Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party legislator K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday claimed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured to make him a minister soon.

IMAGE: Former Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

Along with him, senior MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi may also be inducted in the cabinet, he added.

Eshwarappa had resigned as the state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister earlier this year after a contractor from Belagavi allegedly committed suicide in an Udupi hotel accusing him of demanding 40 percent commission in a public work in 2020.

 

The Shivamogga MLA had earlier decided not to attend the ongoing winter session of the Karnataka legislature in Belagavi to protest against not giving him a ministerial position.

"The chief minister has assured me he will speak to the party high command and induct me in the cabinet after I got a clean chit," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

"Not only me but Ramesh Jarkiholi also will be made a minister because he too got a clean chit," the MLA added.

His grouse was that despite the investigation agency giving him a clean chit, he has been denied a place in the cabinet.

Jarkiholi had resigned over the alleged 'sex-for-job' scam.

Eshwarappa, the former deputy chief minister and the ex-BJP state president, said he did not approach anyone in the party national headquarters but relied on Bommai, who had promised him cabinet re-induction once he came out clean.

When asked whether he would attend the assembly after the assurance, Eshwarappa said, "I will speak to the Chief Minister in the evening before taking any decision," the BJP legislator said.

Both Eshwarappa and Jarkiholi had earlier been given clean chit by the probe agencies in the respective cases.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Bommai needs New Delhi's backing to stay on as CM
Why Bommai needs New Delhi's backing to stay on as CM
Bommai says Diwali 'cash gifts' to scribes a 'lie'
Bommai says Diwali 'cash gifts' to scribes a 'lie'
'Nightwatchman' Bommai will stay till polls
'Nightwatchman' Bommai will stay till polls
Row in RS over Kharge's 'not a dog of BJP' remark
Row in RS over Kharge's 'not a dog of BJP' remark
Toy story: India is fast closing the gap with China
Toy story: India is fast closing the gap with China
PICS: World Champs Messi, Team Come Home
PICS: World Champs Messi, Team Come Home
What Happens When Your Film Flops
What Happens When Your Film Flops
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Gujarat outcome good for BJP in K'taka: CM Bommai

Gujarat outcome good for BJP in K'taka: CM Bommai

'PayCM' posters with Bommai's face surface in B'luru

'PayCM' posters with Bommai's face surface in B'luru

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances