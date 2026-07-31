DKS appeals to Vijay to put off Bengaluru visit

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Vijay Joseph to defer his upcoming Bengaluru visit, citing widespread protests and a charged atmosphere in the state following a contentious decision by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) regarding water release.

IMAGE: Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

Key Points Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar requested Tamil Nadu CM C Vijay Joseph to postpone his August 3 Bengaluru visit due to protests over the Cauvery water dispute.

The protests erupted after the CWMA upheld a directive for Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Shivakumar emphasised that the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project would benefit Tamil Nadu more by ensuring water availability without expanding Karnataka's irrigation.

The Supreme Court has recognised Karnataka's right to construct the Mekedatu reservoir while also directing the release of 177.25 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka plans an all-party meeting and will extend a fresh invitation to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister once the atmosphere calms down.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday appealed to his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Vijay Joseph to defer his proposed August 3 visit to Bengaluru in view of the charged atmosphere in the state following the CWMA's decision upholding CWRC's direction to Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

His appeal came amid widespread protests across Karnataka, particularly in Mandya, where demonstrators tore posters of Vijay's recently released film Jana Nayagan and forced theatres at some places to halt its screening.

Ensuring a Conducive Atmosphere for Dialogue

Shivakumar said the state government had initially prepared to host the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for talks but had decided to seek a postponement to ensure the meeting takes place in a peaceful atmosphere after consultations with his cabinet colleagues and legal team.

"I request him to defer his proposed visit for a short while. At present, the atmosphere is beginning to improve. There is good rainfall and water inflows are increasing. Let us hold our meeting in a more conducive and cordial atmosphere," the Karnataka chief minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

He said he had already spoken to Vijay and would again request him to mutually fix another date instead of August 3.

"Whenever a guest visits our state, we should receive them with warmth and cordiality. Karnataka has always welcomed people from across the country. We should not hurt anyone's sentiments," Shivakumar said.

The chief minister underlined that Karnataka is a peace-loving state, and it is everyone's responsibility to maintain peace.

He noted that many people from Tamil Nadu work in Karnataka, and many Kannadigas work in Tamil Nadu.

"No one should face any hardship. We cannot take decisions based purely on emotions," he said.

Mekedatu Project: A Solution for Both States?

Stressing that the postponement was only to ensure a conducive atmosphere for dialogue, Shivakumar said the government had already begun preparations for the visit and was ready to discuss all issues respectfully once the situation normalised.

"After discussing the matter with my cabinet colleagues, we have arrived at this decision. In fact, we had already begun making preparations for his visit," Shivakumar said.

He said the legal team and officials of Karnataka had prepared to discuss all the issues in a respectful manner, he said.

Making a strong pitch for Karnataka's long-pending Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery in Kanakapura, his home town, Shivakumar asserted that the project would actually benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka.

"In my view, the Mekedatu project will benefit Tamil Nadu even more than Karnataka. The only direct benefit Karnataka will derive is the generation of about 400 MW of hydropower," he said.

Legal Position and Future Steps

The chief minister said the proposed 66 tmc reservoir was only a balancing reservoir and could not be used to expand irrigation in Karnataka.

"At no point can the water stored in the 66 tmc balancing reservoir be utilised for any new irrigation project in Karnataka. It is only a balancing reservoir. We have no authority to use that water for irrigation," he said.

Referring to the legal position on the project, Shivakumar said the Supreme Court had directed Karnataka to comply with the final award requiring release of 177.25 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu, while also recognising Karnataka's right to construct the balancing reservoir.

"The recent Supreme Court judgment has also made it clear that Karnataka must release 177.25 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu. At the same time, the court has also recognised Karnataka's right to construct the balancing reservoir within its territory," he said.

He also dismissed reports that Karnataka's proposal for the Mekedatu project had been rejected by authorities.

"Some people said yesterday that our proposal had been rejected. That is not correct. It has not been rejected. The authorities have merely sought clarifications. We will carefully study all the observations, submit the required clarifications and continue to pursue the matter strictly within the legal framework," Shivakumar said.

Maintaining that both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had a duty to protect their respective interests, the chief minister said the state would continue pursuing its legal remedies while also seeking an amicable resolution through dialogue.

"We genuinely wish for the welfare of Tamil Nadu as well. However, it is our duty to make Tamil Nadu understand the difficulties that Karnataka is facing this year. That is the direction in which we will continue to work," he said.

Shivakumar said the government will hold an all-party meeting on Sunday and, once the atmosphere becomes calmer, he will extend a fresh invitation to the Tamil Nadu chief minister for talks.

"After Sunday's all-party meeting and once the atmosphere becomes calmer, I will once again invite the Tamil Nadu chief minister for discussions at a mutually convenient time," he added.