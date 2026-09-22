Karnataka CM Unveils KEONICS' Vision For Tech-Driven Future

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has endorsed KEONICS' golden jubilee initiative to equip rural children with indigenously developed AI-based KEO computers, aiming to bridge the digital divide and prepare the state for a technology-driven future.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Key Points Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar praised KEONICS' initiative to provide AI-based KEO computers to rural children, celebrating its golden jubilee.

KEO computers are affordable, AI-ready personal computers developed in Karnataka to bridge the digital access gap in rural areas.

The state government is promoting IT development in cities like Hubballi, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, and Mangaluru under the "Beyond Bengaluru" initiative.

Chief Minister Shivakumar stressed the importance of industry-oriented curricula and skill enhancement to address engineering seat vacancies and improve graduate employability.

KEONICS, established in 1976, has been pivotal in developing Electronic City and continues to support Karnataka's technology sector, with Bengaluru now boasting 2.6 million IT professionals.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday welcomed the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited's initiative to equip rural children with AI-based KEO computers and prepare them for the future. He inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of KEONICS, marking 50 years of the institution's contribution to Karnataka's technology journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivakumar said KEONICS had embarked on an initiative to provide technology to rural children through AI-based KEO computers. According to officials, KEO is a compact, affordable and AI-ready personal computer designed and developed entirely in Karnataka to bridge the digital access gap.

Empowering Rural Youth With AI Technology

"Today, we are at a stage where we are building the future. We have entered the era of AI, and KEONICS has identified new possibilities and developed KEO. Through this, it is preparing Karnataka for the future," Shivakumar said. He recalled that KEONICS was established during the tenure of former chief minister Devaraj Urs and had provided employment to many people.

Shivakumar unveiled the new KEONICS logo and released a commemorative booklet. He unveiled a statue of KEONICS' first chairman, the late R K Baliga, and felicitated his wife, Shanti Baliga.

Digital Transformation And Beyond Bengaluru

"Technology is now being used to provide services in every sector. It is being used to rectify property records in Bengaluru and issue khatas to people. The government has taken up an initiative to provide digital property records for 40 lakh properties in Bengaluru. In addition, the documents will be delivered door-to-door," he said. He said distribution of the documents to the public in Bengaluru would begin after completion of the SIR electoral process.

Shivakumar said the government had decided to promote information technology in Hubballi, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi and Mangaluru under its "Beyond Bengaluru" initiative. "Along with Bengaluru, we have decided to promote information technology in Hubballi, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi and Mangaluru. Under the Beyond Bengaluru concept, we are working to promote industries in other districts as well," he said.

Fostering Industry-Ready Skills And Employment

The chief minister said an industry-oriented curriculum should be prioritised to enhance students' skills. "We have 30,000 vacant engineering seats. Those who have studied engineering are getting low salaries, and we are thinking about how this can be addressed. I have instructed that the curriculum should be made industry-oriented, with greater emphasis on enhancing students' skills," he said.

"In some foreign countries, degrees are not sought while offering employment. They only ask whether the person has the skills suitable for the job," he added. "Our youth should become employers rather than merely employees. Our government is giving greater attention to employers. This institution is carrying forward the legacy of technology," Shivakumar said.

KEONICS' Legacy And Karnataka's Tech Leadership

He assured KEONICS of government support, including land if required in the future. "Our government is a pro-people government. We want to prepare leaders in all sectors. Our government will always think positively. Let us all work together to build the future of Karnataka," he said.

Established in 1976, KEONICS played a foundational role in the development of 332 acres of land for Electronic City and has since evolved from an electronics promotion agency into a technology partner supporting the government, industry and citizens, officials said.

Recalling the growth of Bengaluru and the technology sector, Shivakumar said the city had a population of about 20 lakh when KEONICS was established and had now grown to around 1.40 crore. Comparing Bengaluru's IT workforce with that of California, Shivakumar said, "While California has 1.6 million IT professionals, Bengaluru has 2.6 million IT professionals. Our city has grown to that extent." He said major companies had come up around Electronic City, giving Bengaluru its identity as a technology hub.