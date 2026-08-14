Karnataka BJP MLA's daughter booked for assaulting police officer at temple

Karnataka BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda's daughter, Aishwarya, faces an FIR for allegedly assaulting a woman police sub-inspector at a Mandya temple after attempting to bypass a queue, sparking a debate on VIP culture.

IMAGE: MLA B Suresh Gowda has apologised for his daughter Aishwarya's actions and called for a thorough departmental inquiry into the incident. Photograph: @aishwaryasureshgowda_asg/Instagram

Key Points An FIR has been filed against Aishwarya, daughter of Karnataka BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda, for allegedly assaulting a woman police sub-inspector.

The incident occurred at the Maramma Temple in Mandya after Aishwarya reportedly tried to bypass a queue for darshan.

MLA B Suresh Gowda has apologised for his daughter's actions and called for a thorough departmental inquiry into the incident.

Aishwarya has also lodged a counter-complaint, which is currently under inquiry.

The MLA advocated for the abolition of VIP protocols at temples, stressing equal treatment for all devotees.

An FIR has been registered against the daughter of Karnataka BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman police sub-inspector following a dispute at a temple in Mandya, the police said on August 14, Friday.

The alleged incident took place on August 12 at the Maramma Temple in Ukkada during Bhima Amavasya celebrations, they said.

The woman police officer who was deployed for security duty at the temple has alleged in her complaint that Aishwarya, who is married to an assistant commissioner of police, sought permission to enter the sanctum directly without standing in the queue, the police said.

Allegations Against MLA's Daughter

When the SI asked her to wait to avoid inconvenience to others, Aishwarya allegedly identified herself as the MLA's daughter and questioned why she was being stopped, the complainant alleged.

The argument allegedly escalated, with Aishwarya abusing and hitting the woman police sub-inspector on the head. The latter also alleged that the MLA's daughter threatened and prevented her from carrying out her official duties, she stated.

Based on the SI's complaint, the Kyathanahalli police registered a case under the relevant sections of BNS for assaulting a public servant, causing simple hurt, intentional insult and criminal intimidation against the MLA's daughter, a senior police officer said.

Counter-Complaint And Ongoing Inquiry

Aishwarya has also filed a counter-complaint, and an inquiry has been initiated into her allegations. However, no FIR has yet been registered on her complaint.

Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry, the officer said.

MLA Apologises And Calls For Fair Probe

Speaking to reporters in Mandya, Tumakuru Rural MLA Gowda on Friday apologised for his daughter's conduct, saying that if she had committed a mistake, it was wrong and whoever has done the mistake should face the consequences under the law.

He said his daughter had gone to the temple with two young children and had requested the police officer to allow her inside briefly as the children could create a disturbance while waiting in the queue.

Gowda claimed that another person was allowed inside ahead of her, following which his daughter questioned why she was not being permitted.

The MLA said the argument subsequently escalated, but added that his daughter, being a person from a political family and in public life, should have exercised restraint.

"I apologise on behalf of my daughter if she has made a mistake," he said, adding that people in public life should conduct themselves respectfully and should not display arrogance.

End To VIP Protocols Advocated

Gowda also urged the authorities to conduct a departmental inquiry into the incident and take action against anyone found at fault.

He said his daughter's counter-complaint had not initially been registered as an FIR and that he had brought the matter to the attention of the director general of police.

"There should be an inquiry at the departmental level. Whoever is at fault should be punished according to the law. If my daughter is at fault, let us see what happens as per the law," he said.

Responding to questions on protocols, the MLA also called for an end to VIP protocols at temples, saying everyone should be treated equally before God and made to stand in the same queue to avoid inconvenience to the general public and reduce pressure on police personnel.